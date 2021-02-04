 Thursday, February 4, 2021 52.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hagerty Hits What He Calls Biden's "America Last" Policy

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday, in reaction to President Joe Biden’s remarks on foreign policy at the State Department, hit what he calls the Biden "America Last" policy.

Senator Hagerty said, “In a major speech today, President Biden outlined a vision for a foreign policy bent on resuming the Obama-Biden Administration’s failed approach of multilateralism and appeasement, which ultimately subjugates America’s best interests to those of others. Contrary to President Biden’s false assertions, America never stopped leading the world over the last four years. In the Middle East, Israel and our Arab allies are more secure and stable as a result of the Abraham Accords.

"The Trump Administration awakened the world to Communist China’s predatory diplomatic, economic, technological, military, and moral challenge. And when I served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan, I saw every day the Trump Administration do more than predecessors to strengthen and expand the Quad strategic partnership with Japan, India, and Australia.

“As Senator, I will always put America First and never support an ‘America Last’ foreign policy.”


Pickle Barrel Gets 1-Day Suspension For Waitress Drinking On The Job

City Beer Board members on Thursday heard testimony about a stabbing and a waitress who was drinking on the job. At 2 a.m. on Jan. 16, police responded to a call reporting a stabbing at the Pickle Barrel Restaurant, 1012 Market St. While interviewing server Kayleigh Gonelli about the incident, Chattanooga Police Officer Marvin Perez said that she appeared to be intoxicated. He ... (click for more)

House District 14 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Stripped From Committees By Vote Of Full U.S. House

The House vote 230-199 on Thursday night to remove Georgia District 14 Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments. Sponsors said the unprecedented action was necessary because they said she had spread hateful and violent conspiracy theories. Rep. Greene took to the podium in her own defense and apologized for some past statements. She said the media had twisted ... (click for more)

Fans Should Not Be Barred From 1st 2 UTC Football Games

I am an alumnus of UTC and a supporter for 45 years. I have never been more disappointed in the leadership of the UTC athletic department concerning the decision to bar fans from the first two football games. I read the article in your online paper blaming it on Finley being winterized. I call bunk on that. UTC has had several months to work with Finley leadership to make it ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Over 70? Get Ready

Health officials in Hamilton County are poised to lower the eligibility for receiving the coronavirus vaccine from those over the age of 75 to those over 70 today. The announcement is expected to be made on a live YouTube stream by the county Health Department at 3 p.m. Currently Health Department staff has been administering an average of roughly 2,900 doses per day to serve the ... (click for more)

Mocs' Coltharp Named Pre-Season SoCon Softball Player Of The Year

Chattanooga Mocs softball junior infielder Emily Coltharp was tabbed the 2021 Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year as voted on by league coaches, the conference office announced Thursday afternoon. Chattanooga (28) received two first-place votes and was picked to finish third in the coaches’ poll. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players in the balloting. ... (click for more)

CFC Shooting For April 13 Start At Finley While Still Rounding Out Squad

Chattanooga and Finley Stadium will be the place to be to start the 2021 NISA season. On Wednesday, the league announced a tournament involving the nine teams in the league. From April 13-25, Chattanooga FC will attempt to be the last club standing against sides like Cal United and Maryland Bobcats. “We have a history of hosting events, and Finley is a big attraction because ... (click for more)


