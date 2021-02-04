Hagerty Hits What He Calls Biden's "America Last" Policy

Senator Bill Hagerty on Thursday, in reaction to President Joe Biden’s remarks on foreign policy at the State Department, hit what he calls the Biden "America Last" policy.

Senator Hagerty said, “In a major speech today, President Biden outlined a vision for a foreign policy bent on resuming the Obama-Biden Administration’s failed approach of multilateralism and appeasement, which ultimately subjugates America’s best interests to those of others. Contrary to President Biden’s false assertions, America never stopped leading the world over the last four years. In the Middle East, Israel and our Arab allies are more secure and stable as a result of the Abraham Accords.

"The Trump Administration awakened the world to Communist China’s predatory diplomatic, economic, technological, military, and moral challenge. And when I served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan, I saw every day the Trump Administration do more than predecessors to strengthen and expand the Quad strategic partnership with Japan, India, and Australia.

“As Senator, I will always put America First and never support an ‘America Last’ foreign policy.”