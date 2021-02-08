February 8, 2021
Mayor candidate Tim Kelly released a detailed action plan for his first 100 days in office.
His campaign said the plan "fosters transparency and accountability within his administration and the community and lays out a blueprint for Chattanooga’s next chapter, without a tax increase."
Mr. Kelly said, “In my first 100 days, ensuring the safety and health of our community will ... (click for more)
A man called police from Any Lab Test Now, 7155 Lee Hwy. He said he left his car at this location last night and when he started the car this morning it made a weird sound. He then realized the catalytic converter was gone. He said he found a phone under his passenger front door and believes it belongs to the person who stole the catalytic converter. The phone was brought to property.During ... (click for more)
When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not ... (click for more)
I have always been a huge proponent of women’s athletics. The reason is I like girls and cite literally hundreds, if not thousands of incidents where the wholesome goodness that every boy experiences from teamwork, sportsmanship, and that heady allure of winning may be even greater reflected in girls athletics. Now, just as coaches, athletic directors, and any parent who has a daughter ... (click for more)
Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer took Tennessee for quite a ride on Saturday night.
Down 10 points in the second half at Kentucky, the Vols’ freshman guards passed driver’s education and climbed behind the wheel of a comeback.
Johnson and Springer took turns leading a spirited rally by driving to the basket in transition over and over again. They combined for 18 consecutive ... (click for more)
With Super Bowl LV now in the books we can look back and reflect upon how amazing it was for Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. The 43-year-old Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring on Sunday evening by directing a 31-9 rout of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, further solidifying his reputation as the being the greatest quarterback in history. With that said, it was also ... (click for more)