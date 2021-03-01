March 1, 2021
The city Industrial Development Board on Monday approved its expansion from seven to nine members.
City Attorney Phil Noblett said that will allow each of the nine City Council members to ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 22-28:
WATKINS TRACY DWIGHT B/M 25 OFFICER HAVEN PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY
COLLETT JACQUE RODERICK W/M 52 OFFICER YOUNG CONTEMPT OF SUPERIOR ... (click for more)
City Attorney Phil Noblett said that will allow each of the nine City Council members to have an appointee.
As it is, he said there are issues at times over certain districts not have representation on the board.
He said after state charter changes are completed then two new ... (click for more)
Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort.
Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)
It was about midnight last night, just at the point we flip a page on the calendar, when the month of March arrived in the middle of a thunderstorm. You bet, just as it has for ages, this month arrives like a lion and eases out 31 days from now as a lamb. I could hardly mind the thunder; I am so glad to see the arrival of spring and the promise my flowers will awake from their winter’s ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs have never played a football game in February and chances are good they won’t ever do it again, but the local guys have a perfect record in the month more focused on Ground Hog Day and Valentine’s than college football.
It was certainly different being at Finley Stadium on a Saturday afternoon in a month more designed for basketball than football, but what ... (click for more)
Tennessee lost the battle on the boards Saturday, as the 25th-ranked Volunteers suffered a 77-72 setback at Auburn Arena.
Tennessee (16-7, 9-7 SEC) was out-rebounded by Auburn (12-13, 6-10 SEC) 38-31 overall and gave up 16 offensive boards to the Tigers.
Freshman Keon Johnson led UT in scoring with 23 points on a 9-of-17 mark from the field.
Classmate Jaden Springer ... (click for more)