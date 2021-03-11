March 11, 2021
Catoosa County government and its partners announced the launch of an online portal now open to Georgia residents who wish to register for their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be given at the Catoosa County Colonnade & Health Department campus.
The areas along the roadsides of Scenic Highway, Ochs Highway, Cummings Highway and Old Wauhatchie Pike have long been neglected in the regular maintenance by the Chattanooga Public Works. Even with repeated, orchestrated efforts on behalf of concerned citizens contacting 311, the regular maintenance for rights of way for these roads has not been cared for with any regularity.
Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Wednesday afternoon via Zoom to preview the Vols postseason prospects.
On how much it would mean to win an SEC title:
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team got some good news today with two individuals earning at-large bids to the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Champions. Senior Fabian Gutierrez grabbed one of seven spots at 125 pounds, while freshman Logan Andrew had his ticket punched to the NCAA Tournament at 197 pounds.
