Tennessee Highway Patrol To Partner In Operation Impact 24

Friday, March 12, 2021

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) will be participating in the traffic safety initiative Operation Impact 24. The mission of this operation is to promote safe driving behaviors and increase the visibility of law enforcement in areas that have historically experienced high volumes of crashes.  The operational focus will be aimed at distracted driving, hands-free, seat belt, and hazardous moving violations. We are also focusing on the detection of impaired drivers along with an emphasis on commercial motor vehicle enforcement.

Beginning at 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, troopers are joining other law enforcement officers on I-24 from the Kentucky/Tennessee state line to extend across the THP Nashville and Chattanooga Districts to the Tennessee/Georgia state line in Hamilton County. The marked THP semi will be utilized and operated by troopers to allow for a unique vantage point to observe for commercial vehicle driver and hands-free violations. When a violation has been detected a trooper in the semi will report the violation to officers participating in the operation.

This is a multi-jurisdictional effort organized by the law enforcement members of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force, of which the THP is a member.  The goal of the operation is to make a positive impact on the driving behaviors of all drivers. In addition to the THP marked semi, troopers will be utilizing a variety of patrol vehicles during this operation.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Highway Safety Office, and members of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force have extended an invitation to all law enforcement agencies with an area of responsibility on I-24.

“Our goal is to prevent injury and fatal crashes,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry. “We are asking for all drivers to join us to make this goal a reality. Together we are more effective.” 


New Mayor, Please Clean Up The Mess At The Bottom Of Lookout Mountain

The areas along the roadsides of Scenic Highway, Ochs Highway, Cummings Highway and Old Wauhatchie Pike have long been neglected in the regular maintenance by the Chattanooga Public Works. Even with repeated, orchestrated efforts on behalf of concerned citizens contacting 311, the regular maintenance for rights of way for these roads has not been cared for with any regularity. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID’s Cost In Kids

Hobbs, New Mexico, is a sleepy yet proud town of about 40,000 and sits in the southern corner of the state. It’s less than 10 miles from the Texas border and a 30-minute car ride from Denver City, TX, or Seminole, TX, depending on which fork in the road you take, and “Hobbs hot” is what happens when two-thirds of the year its over 90 degrees most days and it's extremely rare to ... (click for more)

Moc Netters Open SoCon Play At The Citadel

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team is riding a three-match winning streak into Southern Conference play at The Citadel this weekend. The Mocs open league action on Sunday, March 14, at 10:00 a.m. (E.D.T.) in Charleston, S.C. "The team is looking forward to our first SoCon match of the year at The Citadel," stated UTC head coach Chuck Merzbacher . ... (click for more)

Rick Barnes Fields Questions As Vols Head Into SEC Tournament

Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Wednesday afternoon via Zoom to preview the Vols postseason prospects. On how much it would mean to win an SEC title: "I think any time you can win a championship it means a lot. I think it sets teams apart. People recognize champions. As time goes by, they'll bring back champions. To say championships aren't ... (click for more)


