Tennessee Highway Patrol To Partner In Operation Impact 24

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) will be participating in the traffic safety initiative Operation Impact 24. The mission of this operation is to promote safe driving behaviors and increase the visibility of law enforcement in areas that have historically experienced high volumes of crashes. The operational focus will be aimed at distracted driving, hands-free, seat belt, and hazardous moving violations. We are also focusing on the detection of impaired drivers along with an emphasis on commercial motor vehicle enforcement.

Beginning at 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, troopers are joining other law enforcement officers on I-24 from the Kentucky/Tennessee state line to extend across the THP Nashville and Chattanooga Districts to the Tennessee/Georgia state line in Hamilton County. The marked THP semi will be utilized and operated by troopers to allow for a unique vantage point to observe for commercial vehicle driver and hands-free violations. When a violation has been detected a trooper in the semi will report the violation to officers participating in the operation.



This is a multi-jurisdictional effort organized by the law enforcement members of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force, of which the THP is a member. The goal of the operation is to make a positive impact on the driving behaviors of all drivers. In addition to the THP marked semi, troopers will be utilizing a variety of patrol vehicles during this operation.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Highway Safety Office, and members of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force have extended an invitation to all law enforcement agencies with an area of responsibility on I-24.



“Our goal is to prevent injury and fatal crashes,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry. “We are asking for all drivers to join us to make this goal a reality. Together we are more effective.”

