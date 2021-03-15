 Monday, March 15, 2021 56.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, March 15, 2021
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

March 15, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For March 8-14

March 15, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

March 15, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 8-14: DAGNAN PAUL DAVID W/M 49 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY WARD CAITLIN NICOLE W/F 34 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEN CASAVANT, ABNER NATHAN 3302 WEEKS CIR CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEN CASAVANT, ABNER NATHAN 3302 WEEKS CIR CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BISHOP, DILLIAN B 170 MEADOW LN CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY BOONE, ... (click for more)

Opinion

TVA, City, County's Proposed Noise Damage To Property Owners

The proposal of the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County may potentially steal the enjoyment of trout fishing at Lake Junior during the TWRA annual stocking (trout for breakfast - yummy), and depreciate the homes of hard-working property owners directly adjacent to the property. Is the city and county asleep? - no public hearing to discuss potential noise? Last time ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Will The Trial Be Fair?

In two weeks one of the most explosive trials in all of America’s history will get underway in Minneapolis, Minn. It is pretty obvious that white police officers used uncommon force in arresting a black man who was unarmed, yet who was overtly defiant to the police officers and did not obey their pleas to calm down. While George Floyd was being physically restrained with a long-established ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols To Face Oregon State In 1st Round Of NCAA Tournament

The Tennessee basketball program will make a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, as the Volunteers landed in the Midwest Region as the No. 5 seed. The Vols (18-8) are set to face 12th-seed Oregon State (17-12) in the first round (gameday details are forthcoming). Two days later, the winner of that game will then face the winner of the first-round matchup between ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Soccer Remains Unbeaten In Conference Play

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team remains unbeaten in Southern Conference action with a 2-1 win over Western Carolina Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. The Mocs improve to 3-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 against the league while Western Carolina falls to 1-3 in SoCon play and 2-5 overall. Chattanooga mounted a comeback for the second straight ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors