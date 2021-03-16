 Tuesday, March 16, 2021 53.0°F   light rain fog/mist patches fog   Light Rain Fog/Mist Patches Fog

CFD Green Shift Crews Tackle 2 Fires Tuesday Morning On Bowman Lane And Highland Avenue

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

  • Bowman Lane fire

    - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

  • Bowman Lane fire

    - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

  • Highland Avenue fire

    - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

  • Highland Avenue fire

    - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

It’s been a very busy start to the day for Chattanooga firefighters working a 24-hour shift. On Tuesday morning, crews were on the scene of two structure fires in different parts of the city. 

First, the CFD was called to 3930 Bowman Lane (off Highway 58) at 7:07 a.m. following reports that a camper next to a home was on fire. Responding companies found a fully engulfed camper.  All people were out of the camper and the nearby house. 

Firefighters worked for some time to get the fire under control and fully extinguished due to the amount of contents inside. One woman suffered minor burns, but refused transport to the hospital. She was injured as she was trying to get her dogs out of the camper. 

One cat and one dog made it out of the house, which sustained minor damage. The camper was destroyed, killing two dogs.

The American Red Cross will be assisting four adults. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ladder 7, Squad 7, Quint 6, Quint 8, Battalion 2 (Green Shift), CFD Investigations, CFD Supply, CFD’s Operations Chief, CPD and HCEMS responded. 

Then at 8:17 a.m., as work was still being done on the Bowman Lane scene, another residential fire was reported at 4604 Highland Ave. at the corner of W 46th Street. A neighbor called 9-1-1 and said black smoke was coming out of a home across the street. 

Engine 9 and Engine 14 attacked the fire as Squad 1 conducted a search and Ladder 1 assisted with ventilation. The fire was found at the back of the house, which is currently being remodeled, and the flames were extinguished. A man and his daughter got out of the structure safely, along with their dogs.

There were no injuries and the cause will be under investigation.

Ladder 1, Squad 1, Quint 14, Engine 9, Quint 1, Battalion 1, Squad 20, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), CPD and HCEMS responded.


