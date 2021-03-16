Governor Lee Introduces Legislation To Increase Transparency In Foreign Influences On College Campuses

 Tuesday, March 16, 2021 55.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Governor Bill Lee has introduced legislation to require greater transparency for foreign investments on college and university campuses and prohibit the establishment of Confucius Institutes.

 

“Colleges and universities are a place for the robust debate of ideas - not a place for foreign governments to operate in the shadows,” said Governor Lee.

“After the federal government rolled back critical reporting requirements around Confucius Institutes, my administration is taking action to provide Tennessee taxpayers greater transparency in all foreign investment on our campuses. I thank university leadership for working with us to preserve the integrity of our state and national security.”

 

He said the Transparency in Foreign Investment Act is a key priority in his 2021 legislative package.

 

In order to provide taxpayers greater transparency in foreign influences and preserve the integrity of Tennessee’s higher education institutions, this legislation:

 

  • Prohibits Tennessee’s public colleges and universities from hosting Confucius Institutes, which he said have concerning ties to Communist regimes.
  • Requires public institutions to disclose gifts and contracts from foreign sources and refuse any gift or contract that poses a credible national security threat.
  • Establishes a disclosure report that public institutions must submit to the Comptroller of the Treasury for public review.

City Council Set To Pass Ordinance Dealing With Vegetation Requirements On Steep Slopes

Severe Storms Projected Over Next Few Days For Large Area Including Chattanooga

City Council members said they plan to pass next Tuesday on first reading a new vegetative ordinance for construction on steep slopes. It would go into effect on July 1 and be reviewed after ... (click for more)

AccuWeather forecasters warn that a dangerous severe weather outbreak could put at least 17 states and more than 100 million Americans at risk across the United States this week. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)

In a sprawling state like Tennessee, there is a desperate need for dedicated reporting on what the state government is up to on a daily basis. The “Tennessee Lookout” and editor Holly McCall ... (click for more)



Opinion

Indoor Firing Range Is OK

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new “indoor” shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities ... (click for more)

TVA, City, County's Proposed Noise Damage To Property Owners - And Response

The proposal of the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County may potentially steal the enjoyment of trout fishing at Lake Junior during the TWRA annual stocking (trout for breakfast - yummy), and depreciate the homes of hard-working property owners directly adjacent to the property. Is the city and county asleep? - no public hearing to discuss potential noise? Last time ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Take On MTSU In NCAA Tournament Opener On Sunday

The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women's basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 39th consecutive postseason bid Monday when the bracket was revealed on ESPN. The Lady Vols (16-7) are seeded No. 3 in the River Walk Region. UT will face No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee (17-7) in the first round on Sunday in Austin, ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: There Are Lot Of Ties With Lady Vols' 1st Round Opponent

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection committee showed a sense of dramatic flair regarding Tennessee. The Lady Vols were tabbed a No. 3 seed in the River Walk region and assigned No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee State as their first-round opponent. The pairing goes behind a meeting of instate schools. There’s enough backstory for three games. -The Blue Raiders ... (click for more)


