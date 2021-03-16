Governor Lee Introduces Legislation To Increase Transparency In Foreign Influences On College Campuses

Governor Bill Lee has introduced legislation to require greater transparency for foreign investments on college and university campuses and prohibit the establishment of Confucius Institutes.

“Colleges and universities are a place for the robust debate of ideas - not a place for foreign governments to operate in the shadows,” said Governor Lee. “After the federal government rolled back critical reporting requirements around Confucius Institutes, my administration is taking action to provide Tennessee taxpayers greater transparency in all foreign investment on our campuses. I thank university leadership for working with us to preserve the integrity of our state and national security.”

He said the Transparency in Foreign Investment Act is a key priority in his 2021 legislative package.

In order to provide taxpayers greater transparency in foreign influences and preserve the integrity of Tennessee’s higher education institutions, this legislation: