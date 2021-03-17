 Wednesday, March 17, 2021 56.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Creative Discovery Museum Launches National Competition For New Plaza Art Piece

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

The Creative Discovery Museum is launching a national competition to create an interactive art piece that will be the centerpiece of a redesigned entrance and plaza. In the first phase of the competition,  CDM is seeking qualifications from artists and artist led teams to develop proposals to create a work that reflects the museum’s playful spirit and welcomes visitors to the museum.

Up to three teams will be selected and each awarded a $3,500 stipend to develop site-specific concept design proposals. The winning concept design will be used to fundraise for the public artwork and plaza redesign construction. Proposals are due April 12, by 1 p.m.

The art piece will create an impactful and iconic focal point within the museum’s plaza that encourages “Instagram-able” and photographable moments. The piece will invite all children and adults to engage in play and interact with sound, light, scale or kinetics before entering the museum’s front doors.

“Creative Discovery Museum is the gateway to downtown Chattanooga,” said Henry Schulson, CDM’s executive director. “The art piece along with the renovation of CDM’s plaza will make a lasting impression on visitors and provide a space for all members of our community to gather and interact.”

The redesigned Plaza will transform the 300 Chestnut Block into a vibrant, attractive civic space. The design will be representative of the museum’s energetic and creative personality while complementing its neighbors –The Hilton Garden Inn and the AMC Majestic 12 theater. CDM will lead this project while collaborating with stakeholders and businesses along Chestnut Street. Funding for the planning phase is provided by the Lyndhurst Foundation.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for an artist to be part of shaping the public experience of the Creative Discovery Museum and downtown Chattanooga,” said Katelyn Kirnie, Public Art consultant. “It is impressive that the museum is making a substantial investment in an artwork that will give back to the community by creating a space of wonder and discovery for all outside its front door. Much like the museum, the artwork is sure to inspire children of all ages to explore, innovate, create and play."

Ignite Discovery: Creating the new CDM capital campaign will fund comprehensive renovations of CDM’s 43,000-square-foot facility, providing opportunities for children and families to explore, innovate, create and play for generations to come. The initiative is centered on three goals: to ensure CDM remains a leader in experiential learning, a gathering place for all children and a gateway to a vibrant downtown Chattanooga. To date, $8.82M of the $10M goal has been raised from a broad base of supporters including corporations, foundations and community leaders. Exhibit construction and renovation will begin August 2021.

Ignite Discovery addresses community challenges that were identified in a 2018 Feasibility Study conducted by POWER 10, an Atlanta-based fundraising firm that previously assisted with the campaign. These challenges include strengthening early childhood education, providing new opportunities for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) learning, increasing access for all children regardless of background and helping revitalize the Riverfront District. In addition to facility renovations, this campaign addresses each of the needs by updating and installing new exhibits, expanding outreach programs and creating a new, vibrant urban space on the CDM Plaza.

Ignite Discovery: Creating the new CDM campaign is chaired by Susu and Paul Brock and Leah and Jay Hill.



March 17, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 17, 2021

Creative Discovery Museum Launches National Competition For New Plaza Art Piece

March 17, 2021

Red Bank To Get New Playground; Flowers Planned At Former Car Wash Site By City Hall


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Creative Discovery Museum is launching a national competition to create an interactive art piece that will be the centerpiece of a redesigned entrance and plaza. In the first phase of the ... (click for more)

The Red Bank Commissioners accepted two gifts on behalf of the city at the commission meeting Tuesday night. Patricia Baker of the Red Bank Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation presented a ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Creative Discovery Museum Launches National Competition For New Plaza Art Piece

The Creative Discovery Museum is launching a national competition to create an interactive art piece that will be the centerpiece of a redesigned entrance and plaza. In the first phase of the competition, CDM is seeking qualifications from artists and artist led teams to develop proposals to create a work that reflects the museum’s playful spirit and welcomes visitors to the museum. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Indoor Firing Range Is OK - And Response

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new “indoor” shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: He Earned ‘The Medal’

The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the “Phantom Warriors” who were American’s superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed. But if a wonderful and determined “band of brothers” can pull the imminent ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Single Game Tickets Go On Sale March 29th

he Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that single game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale Monday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for the first eighteen games of the 2021 season, including Opening Day, Tuesday, May 4, will be available online at LookoutsTickets.com. This year, the Lookouts are selling their 2021 tickets in phases. The first phase covers the first three homestands, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Take On MTSU In NCAA Tournament Opener On Sunday

The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women's basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 39th consecutive postseason bid Monday when the bracket was revealed on ESPN. The Lady Vols (16-7) are seeded No. 3 in the River Walk Region. UT will face No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee (17-7) in the first round on Sunday in Austin, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors