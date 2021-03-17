Creative Discovery Museum Launches National Competition For New Plaza Art Piece

The Creative Discovery Museum is launching a national competition to create an interactive art piece that will be the centerpiece of a redesigned entrance and plaza. In the first phase of the competition, CDM is seeking qualifications from artists and artist led teams to develop proposals to create a work that reflects the museum’s playful spirit and welcomes visitors to the museum.

Up to three teams will be selected and each awarded a $3,500 stipend to develop site-specific concept design proposals. The winning concept design will be used to fundraise for the public artwork and plaza redesign construction. Proposals are due April 12, by 1 p.m.

The art piece will create an impactful and iconic focal point within the museum’s plaza that encourages “Instagram-able” and photographable moments. The piece will invite all children and adults to engage in play and interact with sound, light, scale or kinetics before entering the museum’s front doors.

“Creative Discovery Museum is the gateway to downtown Chattanooga,” said Henry Schulson, CDM’s executive director. “The art piece along with the renovation of CDM’s plaza will make a lasting impression on visitors and provide a space for all members of our community to gather and interact.”

The redesigned Plaza will transform the 300 Chestnut Block into a vibrant, attractive civic space. The design will be representative of the museum’s energetic and creative personality while complementing its neighbors –The Hilton Garden Inn and the AMC Majestic 12 theater. CDM will lead this project while collaborating with stakeholders and businesses along Chestnut Street. Funding for the planning phase is provided by the Lyndhurst Foundation.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for an artist to be part of shaping the public experience of the Creative Discovery Museum and downtown Chattanooga,” said Katelyn Kirnie, Public Art consultant. “It is impressive that the museum is making a substantial investment in an artwork that will give back to the community by creating a space of wonder and discovery for all outside its front door. Much like the museum, the artwork is sure to inspire children of all ages to explore, innovate, create and play."

Ignite Discovery: Creating the new CDM capital campaign will fund comprehensive renovations of CDM’s 43,000-square-foot facility, providing opportunities for children and families to explore, innovate, create and play for generations to come. The initiative is centered on three goals: to ensure CDM remains a leader in experiential learning, a gathering place for all children and a gateway to a vibrant downtown Chattanooga. To date, $8.82M of the $10M goal has been raised from a broad base of supporters including corporations, foundations and community leaders. Exhibit construction and renovation will begin August 2021.

Ignite Discovery addresses community challenges that were identified in a 2018 Feasibility Study conducted by POWER 10, an Atlanta-based fundraising firm that previously assisted with the campaign. These challenges include strengthening early childhood education, providing new opportunities for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) learning, increasing access for all children regardless of background and helping revitalize the Riverfront District. In addition to facility renovations, this campaign addresses each of the needs by updating and installing new exhibits, expanding outreach programs and creating a new, vibrant urban space on the CDM Plaza.

Ignite Discovery: Creating the new CDM campaign is chaired by Susu and Paul Brock and Leah and Jay Hill.