Red Bank Soddy Daisy Foundation Presents $22,500 Check To Soddy Daisy

The Red Bank Soddy Daisy Foundation presented the city of Soddy Daisy a check for $22,500 at the commission meeting Thursday night. The foundation was started in 1988 with the proceeds from the sale of Red Bank Community Hospital to Erlanger. Children of the two original board members, Sam Swope and Arnold Stulce Sr., are now board members of the foundation, continuing the legacy of their fathers. Patricia Baker and Hardie Stulce came to the Soddy Daisy meeting along with other board members for the presentation of the grant.

During the years, said Ms. Baker, assistance has been given for a variety of projects in both towns. This year the money will be dedicated for helping with construction of the Soddy Daisy Fire Hall #3 on the south end of town.

Mr. Stulce gave the commissioners a reminder of what has transpired regarding the foundation since 1988. Only interest on the money that was invested is distributed. Soddy Daisy lost money when the original sale took place, but since then it has received five times that amount from the foundation, said Mr. Stulce. For the new fire hall #3, the foundation has provided $291,152. It financed and paid for fire hall #2 over a period of five years. And in 1991, the first distribution of interest bought one of the three fire engines that were needed. To date, he said that Soddy Daisy has received $752,755 from the fund since 1991.

He noted that the building that is being renovated and expanded now, was originally built in 1971 for $75,000, apparently without much planning. The fire truck did not fit inside the building when it was completed, so ladders had to be changed to make it work. He said the building was outdated the day it opened. Another item of interest is that the first fire engine that the foundation bought in 1991 costed $158,000. Today that would be over a half million, he said.

In recent months, trash and litter has been accumulating along the roads in Soddy Daisy. A group of community volunteers has taken on the effort to clean up the city. At the commission meeting they were thanked for what they are doing for Soddy Daisy. The citizen’s group headed by Nate Sanden and Michelle Conner has picked up over 1,800 pounds of trash during two days along Dayton Pike. The group wants to continue helping but asked the city to assist them due to liability issues. City Attorney Sam Elliott suggested checking with the policy of the city’s insurer.

Police Chief Mike Sneed gave statistics from the police department for the month of February. During that month officers made 358 traffic stops, attempted to serve 35 warrants and responded to 35 reports where someone was a victim. Officers made 31 arrests for drugs, and two for DUI. There was one especially aggravated robbery, nine thefts, one case of vandalism, one possession of a firearm, one arrest for criminal trespassing and one for aggravated assault.

City Manager Burt Johnson told the commissioners that the police department will be getting 22 new body cameras and 22 new car cameras. The cost of $57,150 for this equipment is available for the purchase which was approved by the commission. Mr. Johnson was also given the authority to pay an invoice of $10,403 for materials being used in the ongoing construction of the new fire hall.

Every seven years Soddy Daisy’s occupational safety and health program plan is updated, as to rules and regulations and a safety director is assigned. The city manager said after review, no changes were needed to the city’s plan.

Soddy Daisy’s zoning ordinance was amended on first reading to add criteria that will be available to the board of zoning appeals to base a decision upon, when a rezoning request is being considered.