Hamilton County Has No New Coronavirus Deaths; 76 New Cases

Hamilton County had 76 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 41,954.
There are no new deaths reported from the virus as the total remains at 469.
Tennessee will report the number of statewide cases and deaths on Monday.
March 21, 2021
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABDALLA, RADWAN
1118 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY OF AUTO ... (click for more)
A woman who is employed by Lyft told police she picked up a man and transported him to Captain D's on Highway 58. Once at the destination, she said the man became angry and told her she went to the wrong place. The woman said she became afraid and asked the man to exit the vehicle. She said he became more verbally aggressive at that point and asked for his money back, but he eventually ... (click for more)
David Belle Isle, an attorney, former mayor of Alpharetta, and runner-up in the previous Republican Primary for Secretary of State, has announced his intention to challenge Brad Raffensperger in the 2022 Primary Election.
All supporters are invited to the official campaign Kick-Off Event on Monday, at 5:30 p.m. at Alpharetta City Hall Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Ga. 30009. ... (click for more)
Over the past months, we have discussed the federal judiciary’s fundamental functions in our American democracy. One of those functions is to articulate and interpret the law. As stated by Chief Justice John Marshall in the famous Marbury v. Madison decision, “It is emphatically the duty of the Judicial Department to say what the law is. Those who apply the rule to particular cases ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Department of Education is in line to receive $91 million, or, $91,025,240.10 to be exact, and Rhonda Thurman, a longtime member on the school board, wonders “What in the world are we going to do with it!”
The money is part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which was $1.9 trillion (with a ‘T’) that was approved by Congress 10 days ago. According ... (click for more)
The No. 13/15 Lady Vols shot a scorching 52 percent from the floor to fend off in-state opponent Middle Tennessee in the NCAA First Round on Sunday, winning 87-62 in the Frank Erwin Center.
The game had been tied at the half, 39-39. Tennessee turned to their height and a zone defense in the second half to pull away.
Senior Rennia Davis led Tennessee (17-7) in scoring, posting ... (click for more)
The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs kept their Southern Conference ledger perfect with a 20-18 win at No. 13 Furman Saturday afternoon. It was a resilient effort in a hard-fought matchup of highly-ranked teams.
The Mocs dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. A season-high 390 yards of total offense was buoyed by 172 on the ground. The defense held the Paladins ... (click for more)