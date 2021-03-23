Walker County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 17 New Deaths, 1,119 More Cases
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,187.
There were 1,119 new cases, as that total reached 844,720 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 58,068, which is 107 more than Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,306 cases, up 18; 61 deaths; 239 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,141 cases; 60 deaths; 166 hospitalizations, up 2
Dade County: 1,154 cases, up 1; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,109 cases, up 15; 76 deaths, up 1; 265 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,438 cases, up 14; 219 deaths, up 1; 717 hospitalizations, up 5