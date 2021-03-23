 Wednesday, March 24, 2021 58.0°F   overcast   Overcast

COVID Vaccine To Be Available For Georgians 16 And Older On Thursday

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday announced the state will expand its COVID vaccine eligibility beginning Thursday, to include all Georgians aged 16 and older.

 

Officials said, "Increased COVID vaccine supply and significant progress in vaccinating Georgia seniors, our most vulnerable population, allows the state to move forward and to ensure all vaccine doses are being put into arms. 

 

"Vaccination, along with strict compliance with basic prevention measures - wear a mask, stay six feet from others, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands frequently - will help Georgia stop the spread of COVID-19.

 

"These measures are critically important as SARs-CoV-2 variants continue to circulate and increase in Georgia.

Currently, there are 367 confirmed COVID cases with variants statewide; 351 cases with the UK variant (B.1.1.7), 15 cases with the South Africa variant (B.1.351), and 1 case with the Brazil variant (P.1). These variants appear to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19."

 

Anyone signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. Follow the advice of your health care provider about what you should do while you wait for your test results. COVID testing not only helps DPH control and mitigate infection, but it also provides valuable information about variants when positive test results are sequenced.

 

To find a vaccination location or to schedule an appointment, log on to dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine or visit myvaccinegeorgia.com to schedule an appointment at a GEMA mass vaccination site. 

 

Important note: Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine approved for teens 16 and 17 years old. Please schedule an appointment at CVS or Walgreens or at one of the GEMA mass vaccination sites to ensure Pfizer vaccine is available.

 

For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.


Share Your Voice In The Riverfront Planning Process

To me, the Riverfront District near the Aquarium is relaxing, it’s a place of serenity and peace. This level of tranquility allows me to clear my mind and prepare to face the challenges that are before me. I take time to look at the ripples of the water because each of them are unique and represent opportunity. It reduces stress and minimize anxiety, during times like now it allows ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vaccines Arrive Galore

Within the next 14 days, there will be 661,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine that will arrive in Tennessee and – on the 15 th day from today – it is extremely probable any person in the state over the age of 16 will be able to roll up their sleeve and get the best in urgent life insurance for absolutely free. That’s right … two weeks away. “We can do better than that if we can ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Out Of NCAA Tournament With 15-Point Loss To Michigan

No. 13/15 Tennessee's season came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, as the Lady Vols fell to No. 16/14 Michigan in the Alamodome, 70-55. Senior Rennia Davis was the top scorer for No. 3 seed UT (17-8), finishing with 12 points. Junior Rae Burrell was close behind with 11, and senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah and sophomore Jordan ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Disinterested Vols Spoiled My Bracketology

Last week I filled out an NCAA Tournament bracket for the first time in years. Actually I filled out three and before day one of the tournament was halfway over, all three of my brackets were toast. That's mainly because I picked Tennessee to advance to the Final Four and the Vols laid a rotten egg in round one losing to 12th seed Oregon State by double digits. Tennessee's performance ... (click for more)


