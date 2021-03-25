TDOT Contractor To Begin Slope Stabilization Project On U.S. 41 At East Ridge Tunnels In Hamilton County

Beginning after 9 a.m. on Friday, March 26, TDOT contract crews from GeoStabilization International, LLC (GSI) will start making permanent repairs to the slope near the tunnels in East Ridge where a mudslide occurred last week. The area to be repaired is adjacent to the westbound tunnel (East Ridge toward downtown Chattanooga). The westbound tunnel will be closed to traffic during the repairs, which should be complete by or before April 16.

The eastbound tunnel will remain open, but drivers should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the job site.

The contractor will also repair an additional slide area after they complete the first site, but the work will be done off the roadway and will not affect traffic.

Traffic normally using the westbound tunnel will be detoured to Germantown Road. Traffic will be allowed to access Old Ringgold Road, but there may be delays as construction vehicles move in and out of the work area. The contractor will allow emergency vehicles to access the westbound tunnel if needed.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras atwww.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT’s otherTwitter pages.

As always, drivers should use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.