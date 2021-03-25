Cleveland City Schools To Operate On 2-Hour Delay On Friday

Cleveland City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday due to predicted inclement weather.
Buses will run two hours later than their normal schedule.
Due to severe weather forecasts, Hamilton County Schools dismissed two hours early today (Thursday).
School age child care will not be open this afternoon.
A man who stole vehicles throughout the South and Mid-Atlantic regions, including large motor homes, has agreed to a term of seven years in federal prison.
Also, Cleveland City Schools dismissed early. All after-school activities are cancelled.
Bus dismissal times will be CMS and CHS will dismiss at 12 p.m. and elementary schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.
A man who stole vehicles throughout the South and Mid-Atlantic regions, including large motor homes, has agreed to a term of seven years in federal prison.
Christopher Daniel "Little Houdini" Gay, 47, is due to appear before Judge Travis McDonough on Friday for his sentencing. Prosecutors and the defense earlier agreed on the term, but it must be approved by the judge.
He was a mentor, role model, standard bearer, trailblazer and one of the most extraordinary public servants of the 20th century.
According to the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, 18 of the top 20 employers in our community have over 1,000 weekly workers. Cigna Healthcare, 13 th on the list with 1,757 in Hamilton County, may be the most unique. It has been alleged by several national sources over the last several days that the health insurance giant will no longer hire white males.
University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of four finalists for the prestigious Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wade Trophy, which annually names college basketball’s best player.
The opening spring of the Josh Heupel era at Tennessee is set to get underway on Thursday afternoon as the Volunteers will go through the first of 15 football workouts.
