Cleveland City Schools To Operate On 2-Hour Delay On Friday

He was a mentor, role model, standard bearer, trailblazer and one of the most extraordinary public servants of the 20th century. Sixty years ago as a 30-year-old candidate for Congress here in Southeast Tennessee, Bill Brock trained himself how to speak publicly. With his soft, thoughtful approach he went on to serve eight years in the US House of Representatives, six years ... (click for more)

According to the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, 18 of the top 20 employers in our community have over 1,000 weekly workers. Cigna Healthcare, 13 th on the list with 1,757 in Hamilton County, may be the most unique. It has been alleged by several national sources over the last several days that the health insurance giant will no longer hire white males. It appears the “woke ... (click for more)