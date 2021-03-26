Bus Drivers To Rally Over Hazard Pay, Seat On The CARTA Board; Lisa Maragnano Responds

Some CARTA bus drivers said they would hold a rally on Sunday over the issues of reinstatement of hazard pay and layoffs. The group said CARTA gave some management raises while considering employee cutbacks.

Lisa Maragnano, CARTA executive director, said the transit system used stimulus funds to provide hazard pay for an extended time, but had to deal with a major decline in revenue.

She also addressed the layoff issue.

The bus drivers said they will gather at the Hamilton County Courthouse bus stop on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. "to give testimonies about the impact of COVID-19 and call for immediate action."

Represented by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1212, the workers contend CARTA has already received approximately $11.9 million and $3 million in federal transit funding from previous COVID relief bills and is set to receive more from the recently passed American Rescue Plan.

Bus drivers from ATU Local 1212, the union of comprised of CARTA drivers, said they are asking for the following:

Immediate reinstatement of hazard pay for CARTA bus drivers

Appointment of a bus driver representative to the CARTA board by the next mayoral administration

The drivers said, "At the beginning of the year, the transit authority informed drivers that their hazard pay would stop effective Jan. 31."

"It's not right that now they're taking away hazard pay when the hazard is still out there," said Lakecha Strickland, president of ATU Local 1212.

She said, "It's not the first time the authority has tried to shortchange its workers. In April, Executive Director Lisa Maragnano was planning to lay off 26 people until she was notified that employee retention is a condition under the CARES Act. Shortly after layoffs were rescinded in April, CARTA doled out raises and promotions to at least five of its managers. Then just days before they eliminated hazard pay, Executive Director Maragnano handed out another raise and promotion to her finance manager.

"Maragnano and other management have also received hazard pay during the pandemic despite not being front-line workers.

"Over 20 percent of drivers in our unit alone have contracted the coronavirus. One driver may be going out on disability due to COVID complications."

While they said the issue of hazard pay is the immediate concern, ATU 1212 "believes that having bus driver representation on the CARTA board is needed to ensure that workers' voices are represented in decision-making."

Ms. Strickland said, “We must have people on these boards that have knowledge of transit systems and how they operate from the ground up.”

ATU International President John Costa said, “As front-line workers, these drivers are at higher risk of becoming infected. All we're asking for is what's due to them. With federal transit relief from American Rescue Plan on the way soon, it's time for CARTA to give workers the hazard pay and a seat at the table like they deserve.”

Ms. Maragnano said, "In April of 2020, CARTA received CARES Act funding of $11.9 million, which has been used to cover operational expenses for our fiscal years 2020 and 2021 for employee hazard pay, disinfecting/cleaning of vehicles and facilities, and PPE for all employees and customers. This total grant of $11,936,761 was allocated in following categories: $3,360,161 for preventive and protective maintenance; $1,506,279 for our Americans with Disabilities Act Paratransit Service (Care-A-Van); $6,600,954 for operating expenses; $119,367 for security equipment (required); and $350,000 for Incline track repairs.



"During the pandemic CARTA has suffered enormous losses of revenue from several sources, including suspension of all fare revenue; loss of revenue from our downtown parking lots; and closure/reduced operations at the Lookout Mountain Incline. CARES Act funding allowed CARTA to remain in operation. This grant funding covered the time frame March 2019 through January 2021. An additional award of $3 million was provided at the end of 2020 in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA), and those funds will be used for CARTA’s fiscal year 2022, starting July 1, 2021, to cover future operational expenses, as CARTA still suffers reduced revenue flow due the ongoing pandemic limitations noted above. We are hopeful the the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed by Congress this month will provide additional federal funding, however, the final allocation of those funds has not yet been provided by the Federal Transit Administration.

"As with all federal funding, an audit of grant expenditures is required. Due to new requirements for all CARES Act reporting, the audit could not be undertaken as part of CARTA’s normal annual review, and instead had to be covered by a “single audit” performed separately by our auditors. That audit was just completed last week, and our auditors report a clean audit with no findings of concerns or discrepancies. This review means that the CARES Act funds as spent by CARTA were utilized correctly and in full accordance with CARES Act requirements.

"In the early weeks of the pandemic, CARTA management felt it would be appropriate to implement extra 'Hazard Pay' to our drivers and other employees given what was evolving, although such Hazard Pay was not and is not a requirement of the CARES Act or CRRSA funding. Of the four largest urban transit agencies in Tennessee (Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, and Chattanooga), CARTA sustained this extra Hazard Pay the longest, running from April, 2020 until it was concluded on Jan. 31, 2021.

"The funding from the new American Rescue Plan has not yet been allocated; when it is, CARTA has discussed with the union representatives whether there is sufficient funding to consider a lump sum payment for employees which could possibly replace the discontinued Hazard Pay, but we cannot yet make that determination. CARTA is also considering providing broader services to our customers, such as increased frequencies of bus service on some of our main routes, which would cost additional money.

"We also would like to correct misinformation regarding lay-offs as set forth contained in the press release from the ATU. The 26 employees which we considered for layoffs were all part-time operators who were utilized only when work was available. To keep them on the payroll but not provide them work would be a disservice to them, as it would have prevented them from drawing unemployment. When the chaos of those early months finally diminished, CARTA was very pleased that not one single federally-funded position was laid off. The Chattanooga Parking Authority had to lay off staff due to decreased parking downtown and attendant lack of revenue, but those positions are funded entirely through parking revenue."