Southern U.S. To Face More Severe Weather Risks

Friday, March 26, 2021

Parts of the South that endured severe weather outbreaks in consecutive weeks won't be able to catch a break in the near future. AccuWeather forecasters say more volatile weather will arrive as soon as this weekend, and stormy weather could be unrelenting even into next week.

Communities were once again picking up the pieces on Friday after a destructive day of weather. In total, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center reported a total of 23 tornadoes with one in Mississippi, five in Georgia and 17 in Alabama.

Just a week earlier, a tornado outbreak spawned dozens of twisters, again with Alabama placed squarely in the crosshairs. Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi also faced heavy damage from violent storms. Despite widespread damage, no fatalities were reported. Officials and forecasters credited communities for being prepared and hunkering down during storm and tornado warnings for the miraculous outcome.

The turbulent weather pattern that developed during the middle to latter part of March is expected to continue through the final weekend of the month - and perhaps beyond that, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

"Another feisty storm is forecast to shift from the central Plains to the Great Lakes this weekend, bringing with it the threat of more flooding and severe weather, across the southern U.S.," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said.

Many of the classic ingredients necessary to trigger severe weather will be present with the setup on Saturday, including warm, moist air streaming northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

"At this time, the threat of severe weather is not as high as those that have recently hit the region, but it only takes one strong storm to cause damage," Walker warned.

The main severe weather threats, in addition to frequent lightning, are likely to be heavy downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts from central Kentucky down to northern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. An isolated tornado or two can touch down from the strongest storms.

Some communities may deal with several rounds of heavy thunderstorms, which will reduce visibility and escalate the risk of water ponding on roadways, that could hamper travel.

Gusty winds could also make for dangerous cross-winds for high profile vehicles, and widespread strong winds could cause tree damage and lead to power outages in the area.

In the line of fire will be some of the same areas already threatened by severe weather this month, including Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee, down to Birmingham, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi. Even if widespread severe weather does not occur over the weekend, any cleanup efforts still ongoing following the previous rounds of severe weather could be slowed.

Severe weather threats will shift eastward across the mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states on Sunday.

More bouts of rain may be on the way for the southern U.S. again next week, with the the next round of wet weather expected on Monday or Tuesday.


March 26, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 59 New Cases; Tennessee Has 20 More Deaths

March 26, 2021

5 Inmates Face Federal Charges In Connection With Drug Smuggling Into Hays State Prison

March 26, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 59 New Cases; Tennessee Has 20 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 59 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 42,332. There has been one more deaths from the virus, for a total of 473 in the county. It was reported that it was a man, age 51-60. There are 67 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Six others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents. ... (click for more)

5 Inmates Face Federal Charges In Connection With Drug Smuggling Into Hays State Prison

Jeffery Deroy Lewis, an inmate at Valdosta State Prison, along with Octavius Henry, Alexis Jay Stokley, and Khalid Eugene Mouton, inmates at Hays State Prison, and an accomplice, Jessica Corley Stokley, have been indicted and arraigned on federal drug trafficking and bribery charges stemming from a scheme to smuggle narcotics into Hays State Prison by bribing corrections officer ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: Bill Brock Never Forgot His Chattanooga Friends

During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960’s while he was 3rd District Congressman. I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973. While ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Time For Miracles

I am constantly amazed by the influence that our Christian God holds over the United States. I wish we could see his miracles unfold rather than hear about his glory afterwards. A dear friend shared a wonderful story with me earlier this week and every bit of this tale is true. This is a perfect introduction to this weekend’s Palm Sunday, which begins the Christian Holy Week. ... (click for more)

Mocs Vs. Mercer: Game Day Timeline, Parking And General Information

he Chattanooga Mocs football team is excited to welcome fans back to Finley Stadium on Saturday for a Southern Conference showdown against Mercer. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. (E.D.T.) and kickoff is set for Noon. Lots of things are different for this spring season, so be sure to check out the information below before making your way over to Finley Stadium. TICKETS All outdoor ... (click for more)

Tickets Are Now Available For NISA Legends Cup Spring Tournament

National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announces tickets for the Legends Cup Spring Tournament here are available now through cfctix.com . NISA anticipates an electric return of supporters in the stands. A reduced capacity number for W. Max Finley Stadium will be determined in accordance with state and local government guidelines in the coming weeks. Fans also will again ... (click for more)


