 Friday, March 26, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


5 Inmates Face Federal Charges In Connection With Drug Smuggling Into Hays State Prison

Friday, March 26, 2021

Jeffery Deroy Lewis, an inmate at Valdosta State Prison, along with Octavius Henry, Alexis Jay Stokley, and Khalid Eugene Mouton, inmates at Hays State Prison, and an accomplice, Jessica Corley Stokley, have been indicted and arraigned on federal drug trafficking and bribery charges stemming from a scheme to smuggle narcotics into Hays State Prison by bribing corrections officer Voltaire Peter Pierre.

 

Hays State Prison is south of Chattanooga at Trion, Ga.

 

“These inmates allegedly smuggled drugs and other contraband into the prison, putting guards and fellow inmates in danger,” said Acting U.S.

Attorney Kurt R. Erskine.  “By using hidden cell phones to coordinate with conspirators, they sent and received payments via payment apps and prepaid cards, and allegedly bribed at least one prison official to allow illegal drugs to enter the prison community.”

 

“Prisons should be a place of rehabilitation, not a place to continue committing crimes,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Illegal cell phones have emboldened inmates and their associates to engage in criminal conduct, sometimes with the help of law enforcement officials. It threatens both inmates and staff and the FBI will pursue these investigations no matter who is involved.”

 

“These defendants being charged demonstrate the collaborative efforts of state and federal partners to dismantle this conspiracy. The officer violated his oath and the public’s trust by contributing to this criminal activity within the prison system,” said Vic Reynolds, Director, Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

 

          According to Acting U.S. Attorney Erskine, the charges, and other information presented in court: From approximately June 2018 through October 2018, the defendants allegedly conspired to smuggle drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine base (i.e., crack cocaine), and marijuana, along with other contraband into Hays State Prison. 

 

          The inmates allegedly communicated via contraband cell phones and through coded email messages sent via the prison email system with conspirators outside the prison to arrange for drugs and other contraband to be dropped at the home of Pierre, a Hays State Prison corrections officer who later smuggled the packages into prison for distribution to inmates.  The inmates then transmitted drug payments and bribe payments to Pierre through a combination of prepaid debit cards and a payment app.

 

          Voltaire Peter Pierre pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and marijuana on October 17, 2019.

 

          Jeffery Deroy Lewis, a/k/a “2500,” 30, of Atlanta, Georgia, Octavius Henry, a/k/a “Forever,” a/k/a Robert Barrow, 33, of Atlanta, Georgia, Alexis Jay Stokley, 41, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Jessica Corley Stokley, 38, of Atlanta, Georgia, were arraigned on March 9, 2021, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Walter E. Johnson on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and conspiracy to commit bribery after being indicted by a federal grand jury on February 16, 2021.  Khalid Eugene Mouton, a/k/a Michael Howard, 42, of Atlanta, Georgia, is pending arraignment.

 

                   This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

 

          Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ryan M. Christian and Calvin A. Leipold, III are prosecuting the case.


March 26, 2021

Police Blotter: Don't Hand Munchie Your Cell Phone If He Knocks On The Door; Skinny White Male Is Suspect After Cars Rummaged Through On Brandermill Lane

March 26, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

March 26, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 59 New Cases; Tennessee Has 20 More Deaths


A woman on Glass Street called police saying her boyfriend was drunk and cussing at her. The boyfriend left the house before police arrived. They told her to lock the doors so he could not come ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. IV. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 59 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 42,332. There has been one more deaths from the virus, for a total of 473 in the county. It was reported that it ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Don't Hand Munchie Your Cell Phone If He Knocks On The Door; Skinny White Male Is Suspect After Cars Rummaged Through On Brandermill Lane

A woman on Glass Street called police saying her boyfriend was drunk and cussing at her. The boyfriend left the house before police arrived. They told her to lock the doors so he could not come back for the night. Police were called back again and found both the man and woman heavily intoxicated and verbally arguing. The boyfriend, who had called police the second time, was attempting ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Public Works a. MR-2021-0171 Arrowhead Investments c/o Bryan Youngblood (Abandonment). An ordinance ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Bill Brock Never Forgot His Chattanooga Friends

During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960’s while he was 3rd District Congressman. I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973. While ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Time For Miracles

I am constantly amazed by the influence that our Christian God holds over the United States. I wish we could see his miracles unfold rather than hear about his glory afterwards. A dear friend shared a wonderful story with me earlier this week and every bit of this tale is true. This is a perfect introduction to this weekend’s Palm Sunday, which begins the Christian Holy Week. ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Vs. Mercer: Game Day Timeline, Parking And General Information

he Chattanooga Mocs football team is excited to welcome fans back to Finley Stadium on Saturday for a Southern Conference showdown against Mercer. Gates open at 11:00 a.m. (E.D.T.) and kickoff is set for Noon. Lots of things are different for this spring season, so be sure to check out the information below before making your way over to Finley Stadium. TICKETS All outdoor ... (click for more)

Tickets Are Now Available For NISA Legends Cup Spring Tournament

National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announces tickets for the Legends Cup Spring Tournament here are available now through cfctix.com . NISA anticipates an electric return of supporters in the stands. A reduced capacity number for W. Max Finley Stadium will be determined in accordance with state and local government guidelines in the coming weeks. Fans also will again ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors