Health Department Announces First And Second Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added new first and second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.First Dose Appointments:• April 8-12 at CARTA Bus Barn• April 8-11 at Enterprise South Nature ParkSecond Dose Appointments:• April 6 and 7 at Enterprise South Nature Park• April 6-12 at Tennessee Riverpark• April 6 and 7 at CARTA Bus BarnPeople who live, work, or attend school in Hamilton County are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online.Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:• First dose appointments: 423-209-5398• Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399• Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.Current Phases/EligibilityCOVID-19 vaccine appointments are for people who live, work or attend school in Hamilton County. Acceptable documents to demonstrate eligibility can be:Proof of Hamilton County address:Driver’s LicenseState issued ID CardOfficial mailElectric/utility billConsulate cardProof of age requirement:Driver’s LicenseState issued ID CardPassportConsulate cardMail from a medical providerBirth certificateProof of work status eligibility:Work ID/badgePay stubEmail from your employerProof of school attendance in Hamilton County :• Student ID• Report Card• Class Schedule• Other official school documentationImportant Information to Know Prior to Appointment• Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.• Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm• Bring proof of Hamilton County residency or employment• Bring proof of age (16 and Up for Pfizer & 18 and Up for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson)• Minors (16 and 17 years of age) must have a parent/guardian with them to give consent at the time of vaccination.• Print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form for both first and second dose appointments. Click here to download the form: https://bit.ly/3rtuueu. Forms are available on-site, but bringing a completed form to the vaccination site will accelerate the process.• Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot• Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or moreVaccination Record CardWhen patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.• The vaccine manufacturer• The date the first dose of vaccine was given• The date the second vaccine dose is due (if Pfizer or Moderna). This date is not an appointment. Patient must schedule a second dose appointment.Additional Resources• Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.• To schedule your free transportation to either our Tennessee Riverpark or Carta Bus Barn please call 423-209-8383.• Read the press releases in Spanish, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/• Visit https://vaccinefinder.org/search/ and enter your zip code for a full list of providers and pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine.