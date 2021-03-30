Lurone "Coach" Jennings Says His Time With The City Coming To An End

Lurone "Coach" Jennings told members of the City Council that his time with the city is drawing to an end.

With the election of Andy Berke as mayor eight years ago, the former parks and recreation department was changed to Youth and Family Development.

Mr. Jennings formerly was executive director of the Bethlehem Center, but he was tapped to head the new department.

Mr. Jennings told the council, "I have had a ball. We did not accomplish everything we set out to do, but we accomplished a lot of it."