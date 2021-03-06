Police Blotter: Men With Flashlights Turn Out To Be Cleaning Crew; Women Get Into Spat Over Alleged Phone Slander

Police were called to Night Owl Pediatrics, 2372 Lifestyle Way, regarding a suspicious person. Employees said there was a man at the rear of their building who had several backpacks and was carrying a cardboard sign. The staff at this location found the man suspicious and requested police assistance to move him along. Police met with the man who said he was just resting around the sidewalk. He was asked to leave and left without incident.* * *After receiving a BOLO for a stolen 2012 Chevy Captiva with Dade County tags, police observed the gray Chevy Captiva parked alongside of the residence on Fairleigh Street.Police spoke with people at the residence and they named a woman who they said was the last one driving the vehicle. They said that the woman had passed away a couple of weeks ago. Police did confirm that the woman had died. Denton's Wrecker arrived on scene and towed the vehicle.* * *A man on Mount Vernon Avenue told police his vehicle had been gone through and someone had broken off his rear view mirror as well. He said nothing of value was left in the vehicle and nothing had been taken. The man's residence was added to a watch list.* * *Police responded to a disorder at a store in the shopping center at 6209 Lee Hwy. An employee said that a woman had come into the store and was acting disorderly because she did not agree with charges on her account. She said the woman left the scene when she began to call police and that the woman had mistakenly left her backpack at the store. Officers took possession of the backpack and ensured there were no illegal items in it to turn it into Property for safekeeping. Officers then later managed to make contact with the woman by phone and she requested that officers give her backpack to a friend of hers, which was then done per her request. The woman said the store was trying to overcharge her and refused to give her money back, and that she would later call their corporate office to settle the issue.* * *A manager of CVS, 3600 Hixson Pike, told police a former employee was inside the store and refusing to leave. The manager wanted police to have the former employee trespassed due to this incident and a history of disorders caused by her at this location. Police trespassed the woman from this CVS. The woman left the premises with no incident.* * *Police began observing a vehicle traveling east on Northpoint Boulevard that was driving exceptionally slow and stopping randomly in traffic. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it kept driving at 4-10 miles an hour until finally stopping at the 5400 block of Hixson Pike. Police met with the woman driving and she said she had injured her back and also could not see very well. The woman was not capable of driving safely. Police took her home safely.* * *A caller reported suspicious activity on Ferrymans Way. The caller said there was a white van with three people going through houses with flash lights. The caller said that no one should be back there after dark because no one is living back that way yet. Police located the white van with three Hispanic males with headlamps on. They said they were cleaning up the equipment for the evening. They do plumbing on all the houses that are being built. All three were out of Mexico. They all showed police credentials where they were employed by a construction company. They finished packing up the equipment and left the scene.* * *Police were called to an apartment on Integra Vistas Drive where a man said he had come out of his apartment to go to work and his truck was gone. The last time he saw his truck was at 5:30 a.m. Police confirmed the truck belonged to him and entered it into NCIC as stolen. The man had no suspect information.* * *While patrolling the area, police located an unoccupied vehicle broken down within the roadway at 7701 Lee Hwy. The vehicle was a white GMC Safari van. Police contacted a tow due to the vehicle being abandoned and obstructing the roadway. The owner of the van arrived on scene and said his vehicle broke down and he was going to fix it and remove it from the roadway. He was able to provide police with the vehicle registration and title. He and his father then removed the vehicle from the roadway.* * *A woman on McCallie Avenue called police and said she heard noises in the parking lot and looked out the window and saw two black males lift her friend's car up with a jack. Then she saw the car drop and the two men run into the alley. The friend who owned the car was outside when officers arrived and tried to start her vehicle, but it wouldn't start. She said someone stole the catalytic converter off of her 2003 Honda Accord some months back and did the same thing tonight. She valued it at $500.* * *A man told police that while he was at Koch Foods, Inc., 1001 Birmingham Hwy., someone stole his wallet out of his bag. He said his bag was unattended in the company office when this happened. He said he has canceled all credit and debit cards and that there was no illegal activity on any of them. He said a check for $575 which was given to him by someone was also canceled.* * *Police were flagged down and told there were several vehicles, possibly stolen, behind a log cabin house next to the powerline road on Isbill Road. Police located several old junked vehicles on the property, but a white Ford F-150 was found to be occupied by a man. The man said he did not live at this location, but the owner is his friend, and he was just waiting around for his girlfriend to get off work. A check for warrants was conducted and none were found.* * *The manager of Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., called police to remove a guest who had stayed past check out. Police spoke with the man who said he was gathering his belongings and getting ready to leave. Police remained on scene to ensure there were no further issues. He left without incident.* * *A woman told police that while she was in her car in the side parking lot of Center for Oral Facial & Implant Surgery, 6015 Shallowford Road, she noticed a black Honda Accord (GA tag) with two white males drive into the lot. She said she saw one of the men get out of the car and go near the other car. She said she believes the men saw someone or something and got spooked and drove off. When she went to check on the car, she noticed the catalytic converter of the vehicle was partially cut off. Police spoke with the owner of the car and she said the car was in perfect condition beforehand and has no idea who did this. Police added the property to the watch list.* * *The manager of InTown Suites Extended Stay, 1914 Gunbarrel Road, called police about a guest he wanted to leave the premises for not letting housekeeping clean the room or do safety checks. The woman was given four hours to leave the property.* * *Police were called to a disorder between two employees at Advance America, 5250 Brainerd Road. A woman said she and another employee were involved in a verbal dispute. According to the first woman, the second woman was starting her shift as hers was ending. She said she was on the phone and, for whatever reason, the second woman thought she was slandering her with whoever she was on the phone with. She said the second woman began cussing at her, implying that she could beat her up, and even said she had a firearm in her vehicle, although a firearm was never seen. The second woman left without any further incident.* * *A woman told police that someone had come into her apartment complex at 900 Mountain Creek Road and stolen the catalytic converter from her gold 2000 Honda Accord. She said her vehicle is now at the repair shop. She said there were no witnesses or suspects.