Georgia Has 43 New Coronavirus Deaths; 752 New Cases
Monday, March 8, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,640.
There were 752 new cases, as that total reached 829,077 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 56,836, 39 more than Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,194 cases, up 2; 62 deaths; 234 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,113 cases; 60 deaths; 160 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,130 cases; 10 deaths; 53 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,003 cases, up 7; 73 deaths; 256 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,278 cases, up 4; 214 deaths, up 1; 701 hospitalizations, down 1