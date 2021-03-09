Georgia Has 10 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,064 New Cases
Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 10 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,647.
There were 1,064 new cases, as that total reached 830,114 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 56,971, 135 more than Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,205 cases, up 9; 62 deaths; 234 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,113 cases; 60 deaths; 160 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,133 cases, up 3; 10 deaths; 53 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,009 cases, up 6; 73 deaths; 257 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,283 cases, up 5; 214 deaths; 701 hospitalizations