Georgia Has 10 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,064 New Cases

Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 10 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,647.

There were 1,064 new cases, as that total reached 830,114 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 56,971, 135 more than Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,205 cases, up 9; 62 deaths; 234 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,113 cases; 60 deaths; 160 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,133 cases, up 3; 10 deaths; 53 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,009 cases, up 6; 73 deaths; 257 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 14,283 cases, up 5; 214 deaths; 701 hospitalizations

March 9, 2021

Why Did Clemmie Bobo Have 2 Gravestones?

March 9, 2021

Chief Roddy: Lock Cars And Keep Firearms Out Of Vehicle

March 9, 2021

Why did Martha Clementine "Clemmie" Johnson Bobo have two identical gravestones? That is one of the mysteries of local history. Gary Ball said one of his Tower Construction firm crews last ...

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy implored Chattanoogans to lock their cars and to keep guns stored away safely during his presentation to the City Council. He said that incredulously enough, ...

Why Did Clemmie Bobo Have 2 Gravestones?

Why did Martha Clementine "Clemmie" Johnson Bobo have two identical gravestones? That is one of the mysteries of local history. Gary Ball said one of his Tower Construction firm crews last week was tearing down an old business on Tunnel Boulevard and an old house behind it facing Hoyt Street. Under the asphalt driveway to the old house, they uncovered one of the Clemmie

Opinion

Just Say No To Metro Government

Roy Exum has once again brought up his support for metro government in Hamilton County. There are some matters that need consideration before putting it to a vote. Why do so many homeowners choose to live outside Chattanooga city limits, whether in other cities within Hamilton County, or in the unincorporated areas? I am sure that part of the reason behind people choosing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Be Like ‘Dr. Georgia’

Many years ago I was described as “a pathos writer.” At the time I had no idea what that was, much less what it meant. So, I went to the source and asked him what that meant. He laughed and assured me it wasn’t a negative thing. This magazine editor told me that I had a rare gift: my words can make readers happy or sad, he explained. You can bring laughter one day and tears the ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Beat Florida, 65-54, On Senior Day; Secure #4 Seed For SEC Tournament

A balanced offensive effort and a momentum-shifting, second-half run propelled the Tennessee basketball team past Florida, 65-54, on Senior Day inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The win secured the No. 4 seed and first-round bye for the Volunteers at next week's SEC Tournament. The Vols (17-7, 10-7 SEC) punished the Gators (13-8, 9-7 SEC) on the boards, out-rebounding Florida ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Cold, Heartless Business

I have debated for several days about whether or not I should jump into the fray so to speak about the recent layoffs, dismissals or whatever term you want to use regarding the termination of nine employees at WTVC-TV last week. Since I know as much as anyone about what happened to my friends Dave Staley, John Madewell and Erin Thomas, I have decided to give my perspective. You ... (click for more)


