Man, 26, Shot On 12th Avenue Early Sunday Morning

A 26-year-old man was shot on 12th Avenue early Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:55 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 4200 block of 12th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.