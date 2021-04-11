 Sunday, April 11, 2021 Weather

Man, 26, Shot On 12th Avenue Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, April 11, 2021
A 26-year-old man was shot on 12th Avenue early Sunday morning.
 
At approximately 12:55 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 4200 block of 12th Avenue.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.


The Tri Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to three serious crashes on Saturday, including one in which one person was seriously injured. That crash happened on Saturday night on Ooltewah-Ringgold Road at the Tennessee/Georgia state line. Engine 3, Engine 5, and Catoosa County Fire Department responded to the scene at 10:40 p.m. One vehicle had rolled onto its side, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Migrant Children Should Be Welcomed With Open Arms

My greatest concern for the migrant children is they don't be mistreated or abused. Being separated from their families must be traumatic enough. They don't deserve the added trauma of being mistreated and abused. They should be welcomed with open arms. Don't worry about our own precious children. They'll get to be exposed to another language, another culture. Children ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A ‘Full Throttle’ Finish

Alabama football coach Bear Bryant had a pre-game ritual where just before a game, he’d take his quarterbacks on a short walk around the courthouse square in whatever town the Tide was playing. Bryant wouldn’t say much, and the players wouldn’t say a word unless they were called on. The first time Joe Namath took the fabled walk, he purposefully trailed Coach by a step or two. Bryant ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy Daisy Native Jessica Combs Featured By Austin Peay Alumni Association

Hixson native Jessica Combs was recently honored by the Austin Peay Alumni Association in an Alumni Spotlight article. Upon her graduation in 2016, Combs became a member of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) as a teaching pro and club professional. In 2019 APSU athletic director Gerald Harrison announced Combs would be returning to the school as its sixth head women’s ... (click for more)

Future Plans Factor Into Madison Hayes' Move To Wolfpack

Former McDonald’s All-American and SEC All-Freshman selection Madison Hayes transferred from Mississippi State to NC State for a plethora of reasons, not all of them related to basketball. The former East Hamilton superstar guard averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs as a spot starter before entering her name into the transfer portal after the season. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)


