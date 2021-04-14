 Thursday, April 15, 2021 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Greylin Brock, 18, Arrested In March 14 Shooting Of Man, 24

Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Chattanooga Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the March 14 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Grove Street leaving a man, 24, with a non-life threatening injury. 

Greylin Brock, 18, is charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon stemming from this incident.
 
At the time of his arrest he also had outstanding warrants for theft over $10,000 and conspiracy to commit felony theft related to a separate crime. Brock is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail. 

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

Police Blotter: "Mr. Ripper" Causing Problems For Members Of Video Group; Colorado Woman Faced Long Walk From S-Curves

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Police responded to a computer hacking/invasion at 4706 Montview Dr. The man said he has been playing a video game on his computer with a bunch of other people in a group. One of the players ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND 1715 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041316 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL ... (click for more)



The Situation With McKamey And HES

I’ve been following the complaints about the McKamey Animal Center with considerable interest. Several years ago I was involved with the creation of that facility, so it is a personal matter with me. Due to the pandemic I had not visited for months but under present circumstances made an appointment and toured the buildings and grounds with the new executive director, Inga Fricke. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Truth And The Ga. Act

I dare say that I could take 100 copies of the 98-page Georgia Election Integrity Act and send it to the smartest 100 people I know. In return, I am totally convinced that I would have 95 of those people – once they took the time to read it – who would agree it makes voting easier and cheating harder. But if I sent it to 100 of my more liberal friends – who are all thoughtful listeners ... (click for more)

Counterattacking CFC Pummels LA Force

Where did Tate Robertson go? The Los Angeles Force’s defender must have wondered that as the CFC winger made magic on Finley Stadium's artificial turf. Robertson dashed down the right sideline, and then began to retreat when his defender caught up. But like former Hawk Steve Smith back in the day, Robertson suddenly deked back to the touchline after selling the retreat. He ... (click for more)

Rae Burrell Among Nation's Top Players Invited To AmeriCup Team Trials

Tennessee rising senior Rae Burrell is among 20 of the nation's top collegiate players who have accepted invitations to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Women's AmeriCup Team trials. Invitations to the trials, which will be held April 18-21 at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, were issued by the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee and USA Women's ... (click for more)


