Chattanooga Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the March 14 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Grove Street leaving a man, 24, with a non-life threatening injury.





Greylin Brock, 18, is charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon stemming from this incident.

At the time of his arrest he also had outstanding warrants for theft over $10,000 and conspiracy to commit felony theft related to a separate crime. Brock is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.