Police Blotter: "Star" And Car Gone; Man Gets Away With Big Purchases At Northgate Store By Credit Card Trick

A man at 1026 Carriage Parc Dr. told police that he was on a date with a woman known as "Star". He said that she was in his vehicle when he left it parked in the lot in front of his residence as he went in to change clothes. He said that he was only inside for approximately five minutes and when he came outside, his vehicle and the woman were gone. He said that he does not know how to contact her.

Police went to 2001 S Lyerly St. in attempts to locate people on social media flashing firearms and making threats. A woman gave consent to search the residence. Once inside, investigators made contact with a suspect, but no firearms were located.

A man at 2752 4th Ave. told police that he left his vehicle running with the keys in the vehicle and it was stolen. He did not see who took it nor did he see anyone in the area. The vehicle does not have any distinctive features.

An anonymous caller told police that a green Kia Rio had been parked on the side of the road at 2107 Allin St. for approximately eight months. Police confirmed that the vehicle was not stolen and placed an orange abandoned vehicle sticker on the passenger side window.

Police were called to the Save a Lot at 6901 Lee Hwy. for a person who had been in the restroom for over an hour. Once there, police found a man in the restroom and determined that there was nothing suspicious happening. He was allowed to leave the property on his own accord.

Police were called to the Kohls at 5953 Highway 153 where a woman saw a strange person by her co-worker's car in the parking lot. When employees investigated they found the co-worker's car had been jacked up and all the lug nuts had been loosened on the wheel. The suspect had driven off in a black Nissian Altima with no tag headed southbound on Highway 153. The officer was able to tighten all the lug nuts back onto the wheel and lower the car back down and remove the jack.

A woman at 2913 Curtis St. called and told police she was putting her 42-year-old son out on the porch for being too drunk. Police located him on the porch and he was given a ride to his girlfriend's residence.

A man called police and said that the staff of the Bar Watson at 6925 Shallowford Road were chasing him. When police arrived there was no one around the man, who was visibly intoxicated. The officer attempted to talk with the staff of the Bar Watson, but they had already left and locked the bar for the night. Police watched the man walk back to his hotel room.

A Walden Security guard called police to 1001 Broad St. where a homeless man was refusing to leave the area. The man was sleeping by a "No Loitering" sign. The man left the area without incident.

A woman at 4758 Highway 58 was standing in the parking lot and talking and yelling at herself. She said she was fine and would leave the area.

A man at 2447 Bridge Circle told police his 2017 Volkswagen Passat had been stolen. He said the vehicle is paid off so there is no chance of repo possibilities. He also said his ID and a spare key were in the vehicle and the vehicle was locked.

An unconscious person was reported at the Speedway at 2245 Hickory Valley Road. When officers arrived they found the man was homeless and was simply sleeping in a vehicle. The man's license is revoked and the vehicle was left parked in the service station parking lot.

While patroling on Citico Avenue, an officer got behind a vehicle that was traveling west. The officer got the tag off of the vehicle that was displayed on a Lexus GS300 and then the vehicle quickly made a turn onto N. Kelly Street. After running the tag the officer learned that the tag was expired. The officer went up to N. Willow Street and went the same direction of the Lexus and found it again at the intersection of N. Willow and Blackford Street. The officer pulled the Lexus over and the driver said it belonged to his sister and he did not know why it was expired. After running the man's information, the officer learned that he was arrested in January for unlawful possession of a firearm. The man was asked to step out of the vehicle, which he did, and the officer asked to search the car and was given verbal consent. Nothing illegal was found in the car. The man was given a verbal warning for the traffic offenses.

A woman at 404 Beck Ave. found a package beside her yard. An officer came out and opened the package and found it was metal fence caps to a yard fence. The woman did not know who they belonged to. They were turned in to the CPD Property room.

A man at 1900 E 32nd St. told police he has been having issues with a former tenant of one of his houses. The man said that the tenant and his mother were living in one of his residences and they had a lease that ended a year ago. He said the man was in the residence and he does not have a lease agreement. The man said he needs the tenant to leave because they need to renovate the house. The man and the tenant made an agreement for him to have five days to leave the residence.

Police were called to 587 S. Crest Road because a suspicious man was looking into car windows. Police found the man matching the description walking down the street. He said he was simply out for a walk and looking for his friend's house, but did not know which house it was. He said he wasn't looking into cars, and there were no other witnesses or victims. He had no active warrants for his arrest. He asked for a ride to the CSL Plasma center on Rossville Boulevard and police took him there without incident.

SEI Security found a bag of clothes and a hoverboard at 1100 Lindsay St. in the parking lot. Security took the property to its lost and found.

A woman at 407 Chestnut St. told police someone had gotten into her vehicle and gone through everything. She said nothing had been stolen. She also said the manager will check the cameras and she will call back.

The manager of CDIT Hospitality Hotel told police a group of people broke a metal fence section on the hotel property. He said there was a large group of people who had been hanging in the parking lot of the hotel when the fence was damaged. No suspects were able to be identified.

A manager at Blackwell Automotive at 71 Eastgate Loop told police that an unknown four-door vehicle pulled into the front of his parking lot and two people got out. He said they cut the catalytic converter off a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee then left.

A woman at a store at Northgate Mall told police that two men came to the store and one of them made two purchases, one for $1,201 and the other for $611. She said that she was busy helping other customers and the suspect punched in the card numbers instead of swiping his card. She said that he presented a New York driver's license for ID but she did nor take down any information from the ID. She said that he had a black card that only said debit on the front of it. The store does not have security video but the woman will check with neighboring stores to see if they might have video of the suspect.