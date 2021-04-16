Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel To Be Closed On Sunday For Maintenance

The Wilcox Boulevard tunnel will be closed on Sunday, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. for ongoing maintenance.
The Wilcox Boulevard tunnel will be closed on Sunday, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. for ongoing maintenance.
Detours will be posted. The public should plan additional time while traveling.
You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books.
The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.
Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. ... (click for more)
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
V. Election of Officers of the City Council (Charter 8.3).
VI. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING
a. 2021-0046 John R. Coffelt (RT-1 Residential Townhouse
I've been following the complaints about the McKamey Animal Center with considerable interest. Several years ago I was involved with the creation of that facility, so it is a personal matter with me. Due to the pandemic I had not visited for months but under present circumstances made an appointment and toured the buildings and grounds with the new executive director, Inga Fricke.
Earlier this week I received the most heart-wrenching video that I can ever remember. As I watched, a 10-year-old boy from Nicaragua -- all alone, cold, and scared – unburden himself to a Border Patrol Officer, I said the same words out of a lifetime reflex that Alabama Highway Patrol officers have said for the best part of the last 50 years: “Call John Croyle…”
Click here for
The Chattanooga Mocs softball team welcomes fans back to Frost Stadium for the first time this season as they host Southern Conference preseason favorite UNCG for an important three-game series this Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18. All three games will be carried LIVE on ESPN+.
Saturday's doubleheader is set for a 1 p.m. ET start while Sunday's series finale will commence
Tennessee basketball forward John Fulkerson on Friday announced his intention to take advantage of his additional year of eligibility and return to the Volunteers as a "super senior" in 2021-22.
The Kingsport, Tennessee, native shared a video announcement via his Instagram and Twitter channels.
Fulkerson will continue to pursue his master's degree, having earned his