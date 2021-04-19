West Shore Home Expands To Tennessee With Acquisition Of Hullco, Inc.; New Locations To Include Chattanooga, Knoxville

 Monday, April 19, 2021 67.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

West Shore Home, a leading technology-enabled home improvement company, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Tennessee-based home remodeling company Hullco, Inc.

This acquisition is West Shore Home's seventh since 2018. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, the company also operates offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, with over 20 operational locations. Hullco, Inc. recorded $20 million in sales in 2020.

"Hullco has built a solid reputation in the industry.
We have shared common values including a customer-first philosophy, superior work product and community involvement," said B.J. Werzyn, president, CEO and founder, West Shore Home. "We look forward to building upon Hullco's foundation in the Chattanooga and Knoxville communities."

West Shore Home specializes in window, door and bath remodeling and replacement, with most projects completed in just one day. With a goal of "bringing happiness to every home," the company ensures each customer receives "honest, reliable and quality service."

"West Shore Home will continue to provide that 'wow' customer experience that Hullco customers are accustomed to," said Matt Hullander, president and owner, Hullco. "It's been a great honor for me and my family to serve the Chattanooga and Knoxville communities for the last 45 years. I want to thank my great team of employees for their attitude to always make it better and go the extra mile. I am more than confident they are in good hands with West Shore Home."

West Shore Home's proven customer-focused business model is propelling West Shore Home nationwide. Its ability to provide fast, seamless business integrations is changing perceptions in the industry.

"We understand that for sellers, the transition is filled with many emotions. Our goal is to make the process as smooth and comfortable as possible," said Andrea Hayden, director of mergers and acquisitions, West Shore Home. "Each acquisition is handled with personal care and attention to detail, ensuring it is a win-win for both parties. Our mission is to bring happiness to every home and that starts within our own team."

The company recently announced a company-wide $15 minimum wage, building on its longstanding principal to provide its employees with a living wage well above the federal requirement. "This wage, coupled with its expanded ranking as the largest bathroom remodeler in the nation, furthers its goal as America's most admired home improvement brand," officials said.

