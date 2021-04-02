 Friday, April 2, 2021 Weather

Truth In Sentencing Legislation Requires Certain Violent Or Sexual Offenders To Serve 100% Of Their Sentences

Friday, April 2, 2021

Several major public safety bills advanced in the Tennessee Senate this week, including “Truth in Sentencing” legislation which proponents say strengthens protections for victims and their families.   

Senate Bill 717<https://wapp.capitol.tn.gov/apps/BillInfo/Default.aspx?BillNumber=SB0717>, sponsored by Lt.

Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge), Senator Mike Bell (R-Riceville), and House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville), ensures certain violent or sexual offenders serve 100 percent of the sentence imposed by a judge or jury.  It affects offenses that historically target women and children such as rape, sexual battery, continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual battery by an authority figure, incest, promoting prostitution, aggravated child abuse, domestic assault, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and trafficking for a commercial sex act.

“Part of criminal justice reform is drawing a bold, bright line between those crimes for which we can show mercy and allow some flexibility in sentencing and those we cannot,” said Lt. Gov. McNally.  “Certain crimes are so heinous and take such a toll on victims that there can be no leniency. More and more, the actual sentences being served by rapists, child molesters and sex traffickers are being reduced, often significantly. That practice must end, and this bill ensures it.”

While the legislation does not remove judicial discretion, it ensures that parole or probation are not options for those found guilty of crimes that fall into these categories.  The person will still be permitted to earn eligible credits which increase their privileges, reduce their security classification, and any others which do not reduce the sentence imposed on them by the court.

“This bill is the first attempt I have really seen to put truth in sentencing in Tennessee law,” added Senator Bell.  “It specifically addresses sexual assault sentencing and crimes against children to strengthen our statutes, protect victims, and ensure sentences imposed on offenders of these crimes are not reduced by credits.”

While the average sentence currently imposed on a person convicted of rape is 7.05 years, only 4.64 years are generally served.  Similarly, the average sentence for a person convicted of sexual battery is 3.26 years, with generally 2.41 years served.

The legislation was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee and now moves to the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee for consideration of the cost.

Jim Coley Protection for Rape Survivors Act -- In other Senate Judiciary Committee action, members approved the Jim Coley Protection for Rape Survivors Act, a victim-centered bill that aims to decrease rape kit backlogs and provide more transparency regarding the process.

In the immediate aftermath of a sexual assault, a victim may choose or be asked to undergo a forensic examination to collect any evidence. This evidence is preserved in a sexual assault evidence collection kit, commonly referred to as a rape kit, which can be a very powerful tool to bring a perpetrator to justice.

Senate Bill 1035<https://wapp.capitol.tn.gov/apps/BillInfo/Default.aspx?BillNumber=SB1035>, also sponsored by Sen. Bell, makes sure the handling procedure of rape kits is responsive, reliable and consistent.  Law enforcement agencies would be required to retrieve sexual assault evidence kits from medical providers within seven days of notification, then turn them over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) within 45 days.  Currently, they have 60 days to turn them over.  Law enforcement will also be required to store a kit for ten years until the statute of limitation expires.

In addition, the legislation requires the TBI to develop and implement an electronic system that tracks the location and status of each rape kit released to law enforcement on or after July 1, 2022.  Victims would be able to access the system through a tracking number and must be notified 60 days before destruction or disposal of the evidence.  The tracking system will utilize the Sexual Assault Management (SAMS)<https://olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2017I1/Downloads/CommitteeMeetingDocument/139637> System portal to provide this information to victims to increase transparency regarding their rape kit.

An anonymous person called police and said he saw a white male unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle that was still in drive. Police arrived and found the man was asleep in his vehicle. ... (click for more)

A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have were 64 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,727. There were 1,194 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



An anonymous person called police and said he saw a white male unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle that was still in drive. Police arrived and found the man was asleep in his vehicle. EMS said he was medically alright. Police did tests on the man and he did not appear intoxicated. The man had a suspended license, so police made him call a friend. The vehicle, a Subaru Outback, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far

A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located under I-27 on W. MLK Boulevard. Police located a man matching his description who identified himself to police. Police detained and transported the man back to the Grove Street address ... (click for more)

Use Opioid Settlement Funds To Help Save Lives

The Honorable County Mayor Coppinger, As you may know, opioid-involved overdoses have killed more than half a million people over the past two decades. This public health crisis has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, I believe we lost 165 men and women from drug overdose in Hamilton County. Over 90 of the deaths involved fentanyl. When these deaths are added to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Good Friday, 2021

I dare say there are a pile of people who’d rather be anywhere but here. I can’t hardly blame them. Do you have any idea why millions are glued to the “live streams” of the nauseating George Floyd trial? It’s because ‘The Legion of the Miserable’ loves to wallow in misery. Think about it. George is dead. A Minneapolis jury will decide the fate of a dumb police officer who allegedly ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Josh Heupel Counting Heads Of Diminished Vol Squad

Along with introducing himself, Josh Heupel probably has been tempted to count heads since becoming Tennessee’s new football coach. Heupel was hired on Jan. 27, which was late by the usual standards. Around the SEC, fellow newbies Shane Beamer (South Carolina), Clark Lea (Vanderbilt) and Bryan Harsin (Auburn) all were moving into their new digs before Christmas. Of course, ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Most Exciting Day Of The Year

It's finally here. No, not spring or April Fools Day, but Major League Baseball. It's Opening Day and after last year's COVID-19 disaster, this year's season debut takes on an extra air of excitement. Crowds will be returning to Big League stadiums this year, although at only about 25 percent capacity. But at least we can do away with those creepy cardboard cut outs that turned ... (click for more)


