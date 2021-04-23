April 23, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there are 34 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,337.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Friday recommended that the United States should resume Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations. Pending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s formal acceptance of the decision, the Georgia Department of Public Health will again offer J&J vaccine to Georgians aged 18 and older. However, there is no timeline yet ... (click for more)
Hamilton County had 66 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 43,850. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is now 489 in the county. It is reported that the death was a white female, age 81 or older.
It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave.
The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)
Over 20 of America’s greatest minds are applauding Georgia’s recent overhaul of its voting regulation, which is quite a feat after Major League baseball’s tuck-tail-and-run decision to move this year’s All Star game to Denver, Coca-Cola’s pandering stance that has embarrassed the South, and Delta’s ridiculous effort to infuriate over 50 percent of those who actually buy tickets ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs softball program looks to build off its midweek upset win over Auburn with a crucial three-game Southern Conference series against Furman on Saturday and Sunday in Greenville S.C.
Originally a doubleheader, Saturday will be a single game beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET due to forecasted inclement weather. Sunday’s series finale doubleheader kicks off at 1:00 ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball program continued its monumental start to the inaugural Ohio Valley Conference season after securing a doubleheader sweep over Jacksonville State (3-2, 4-1) on a sunny Thursday afternoon inside the UTC Sports Complex.
Following the pair of victories, Chattanooga has now won its last five OVC matchups to improve to 5-1 in the league standings ... (click for more)