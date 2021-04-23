Georgia Coronavirus Cases Now At 873,669; 17,337 Deaths
Friday, April 23, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there are 34 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,337.
There are 1,335 new cases, as that total reaches 873,669 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 60,990, which is an increase of 109 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,599 cases, up 11; 63 deaths; 248 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,218 cases, up 3; 60 deaths; 176 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,201 cases, up 1; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,427 cases, up 11; 80 deaths; 279 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,771 cases, down 6; 226 deaths; 744 hospitalizations, up 1