Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 40 New Cases

Hamilton County had 40 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 43,920.
There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 489 in the county.
Tennessee will update the state's coronavirus numbers on Monday.
April 25, 2021
Hamilton County had 40 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 43,920.
There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 489 in the county.
Tennessee will ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there are seven additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,387.
There are 752 new cases, as that total reaches 875,493 ... (click for more)
Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel is now open for traffic in both directions.
Contractors were able to complete the work early.
View CDOT's map of event and road closures for full details of these ... (click for more)
Hamilton County had 40 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 43,920.
There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 489 in the county.
Tennessee will update the state's coronavirus numbers on Monday. (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there are seven additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,387.
There are 752 new cases, as that total reaches 875,493 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 61,088, which is an increase of 20 from Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,618 cases, up 6; ... (click for more)
It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave.
The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)
An “operator error” has been successful in turning this week’s Saturday Funnies into the Sunday Funnies. Like a wise man once said, “There’s always a reason for a delay in life, and these delays aren’t always bad. There’s times the Lord is rearranging your life, or even your endeavor, so when the time comes you’re best suited, and prepared to enjoy what you’ve accomplished.”
... (click for more)
The Orange & White Game brought Tennessee’s spring football practice to a close, but it didn’t end the Vols’ quarterback competition.
Coach Josh Heupel described the situation behind center as being “wide-open.” His comments seemly centered on what he had witnessed in 15 practices, which concluded with the Orange’s 42-37 victory on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
“I’ve ... (click for more)
First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel 's fast, up-tempo offense was on full display Saturday as Orange captured an action-filled 42-37 victory over White at the 2021 Chevrolet Orange & White Game in Neyland Stadium.
Offensively, 821 yards and 39 first downs were generated on 99 total plays during the contest. A total of 573 yards came through the air, with 79 points ... (click for more)