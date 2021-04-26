 Monday, April 26, 2021 63.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, April 26, 2021
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

April 26, 2021

Woman Charged In Incident In Which Pair Forced Their Way Into House Where 2 Children Were Alone

April 26, 2021

Police Say Burglar Left Behind Piece Of ID In Lookout Valley Break-In

April 26, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A woman has been charged in an incident in which police said a pair forced their way into a residence on Dee Drive where two children, ages 10 and 12, were the only ones home. Amanda Deshay ... (click for more)

Police said a burglar was caught after leaving behind a piece of ID during a Lookout Valley break-in. Harrison Voiles, 25, of 6407 Fairest Dr., Harrison, is charged with aggravated burglary ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Say Burglar Left Behind Piece Of ID In Lookout Valley Break-In

Police said a burglar was caught after leaving behind a piece of ID during a Lookout Valley break-in. Harrison Voiles, 25, of 6407 Fairest Dr., Harrison, is charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000. Initially, there was nothing to go on in connection with the incident at a residence on Brown's Ferry Road last Dec. 20. A couple said they returned ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Do Your Part For The Earth - And Response

When you think of the next generations, do you think about the quality of air that they will breathe? Or what about the water that they will drink, and bathe in, what are we willing to do today better that we did not do yesterday? If these aren't thoughts of yours, please start thinking about them now. If you have not been doing your part to care for Earth, then today is the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Flag Defaced And An Unacceptable Order To An SRO At School On Dallas Road

It is a rite of spring for “the sap to rise” in high school students and, back in the day, I heard tell of a guy who used to abscond with a pretty girl and go to the lake to watch submarine races in the late-morning sun. Not anymore, today it's major league stuff. At Nashville’s Overton High School on Friday two ninth graders were stabbed, one critically. The week before a white ... (click for more)

Sports

Detroit City Bludgeons CFC 3-0 in Championship Game

In a game Chattanooga’s newest mayor called “the most Chattanooga thing ever,” their opponent turned it into a "very Detroit kind of game." Detroit City FC may have been playing on a couple of days’ rest, but one would have thought they were the team who hadn’t played in a week if one didn’t know any better. The visitors used their physicality and some aggressive fouls to whittle ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Quarterback Situation Still Wide Open At Tennessee

The Orange & White Game brought Tennessee’s spring football practice to a close, but it didn’t end the Vols’ quarterback competition. Coach Josh Heupel described the situation behind center as being “wide-open.” His comments seemly centered on what he had witnessed in 15 practices, which concluded with the Orange’s 42-37 victory on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. “I’ve ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors