April 26, 2021
Police said a burglar was caught after leaving behind a piece of ID during a Lookout Valley break-in.
Harrison Voiles, 25, of 6407 Fairest Dr., Harrison, is charged with aggravated burglary ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)
Police said a burglar was caught after leaving behind a piece of ID during a Lookout Valley break-in.
Harrison Voiles, 25, of 6407 Fairest Dr., Harrison, is charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000.
Initially, there was nothing to go on in connection with the incident at a residence on Brown's Ferry Road last Dec. 20.
A couple said they returned ... (click for more)
When you think of the next generations, do you think about the quality of air that they will breathe? Or what about the water that they will drink, and bathe in, what are we willing to do today better that we did not do yesterday?
If these aren't thoughts of yours, please start thinking about them now.
If you have not been doing your part to care for Earth, then today is the ... (click for more)
It is a rite of spring for “the sap to rise” in high school students and, back in the day, I heard tell of a guy who used to abscond with a pretty girl and go to the lake to watch submarine races in the late-morning sun. Not anymore, today it's major league stuff. At Nashville’s Overton High School on Friday two ninth graders were stabbed, one critically. The week before a white ... (click for more)
In a game Chattanooga’s newest mayor called “the most Chattanooga thing ever,” their opponent turned it into a "very Detroit kind of game." Detroit City FC may have been playing on a couple of days’ rest, but one would have thought they were the team who hadn’t played in a week if one didn’t know any better. The visitors used their physicality and some aggressive fouls to whittle ... (click for more)
The Orange & White Game brought Tennessee’s spring football practice to a close, but it didn’t end the Vols’ quarterback competition.
Coach Josh Heupel described the situation behind center as being “wide-open.” His comments seemly centered on what he had witnessed in 15 practices, which concluded with the Orange’s 42-37 victory on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
“I’ve ... (click for more)