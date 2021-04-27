 Tuesday, April 27, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Governor Lee Pushes Reopening, Focus On Economic Recovery, Ends Public Health Orders And Local Mask Authority

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Today Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders and signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatory functions. EO 80 also ends the local authority to issue mask requirements in the 89 counties directed by the state health department. 

“COVID-19 is now a managed public health issue in Tennessee and no longer a statewide public health emergency,” said Governor Lee. “As Tennesseans continue to get vaccinated, it’s time to lift remaining local restrictions, focus on economic recovery and get back to business in Tennessee.”

EO 80 contains the following provisions and is effective through May 31: 
 
Removing Local Mask Authority -
While Tennessee has never had a statewide mask mandate, EO 80 removes the local authority for county mayors in 89 of the state’s 95 counties to require face coverings throughout their jurisdictions.

Governor Lee has requested counties with independent health departments – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – that have remaining business restrictions or mask requirements to lift all measures no later than the end of May.

Extending Deregulatory Provisions -
EO 80 extends helpful deregulatory provisions to enable individuals, businesses and other organizations time to adapt their operations in anticipation of ending said provisions.

Maintaining Federal Funding -
EO 80 maintains Tennessee’s access to federal funding, including SNAP benefits and cost reimbursements for the Tennessee National Guard’s testing and vaccination efforts.

In addition to EO 80, the following provisions are effective immediately:
 
Offering Walk-Up Vaccine Option -
While the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available to Tennesseans aged 16 and older by appointment, local health departments will now offer a walk-up option.
 
Retiring Optional Business Guidance -
The Tennessee Pledge business guidelines issued at the start of COVID-19 have been officially retired.


April 27, 2021

Robinson Manufacturing To Expand Rhea County Operations, Bringing 91 New Jobs

April 27, 2021

Teen Who Had 2 AR-Style Pistols Gets 18 Months In Federal Prison

April 27, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Robinson Manufacturing officials announced Tuesday that the clothing manufacturing and ... (click for more)

A local youth who was arrested by federal authorities when he was 18 with two AR-style pistols has been sentenced to served 18 months in federal prison. D'Avonte Wofford appeared before Judge ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Robinson Manufacturing To Expand Rhea County Operations, Bringing 91 New Jobs

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Robinson Manufacturing officials announced Tuesday that the clothing manufacturing and distribution company will expand its operations, creating 91 new jobs in Rhea County. Robinson Manufacturing will invest $15 million to increase its manufacturing and distribution capabilities. ... (click for more)

Teen Who Had 2 AR-Style Pistols Gets 18 Months In Federal Prison

A local youth who was arrested by federal authorities when he was 18 with two AR-style pistols has been sentenced to served 18 months in federal prison. D'Avonte Wofford appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. The sentence is consecutive to any time Wofford gets on cases he is facing in state court. He was arrested last July 28 with state charges including possession of marijuana, ... (click for more)

Do Your Part For The Earth - And Response

When you think of the next generations, do you think about the quality of air that they will breathe? Or what about the water that they will drink, and bathe in, what are we willing to do today better that we did not do yesterday? If these aren't thoughts of yours, please start thinking about them now. If you have not been doing your part to care for Earth, then today is the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Flag Defaced And An Unacceptable Order To An SRO At School On Dallas Road

It is a rite of spring for “the sap to rise” in high school students and, back in the day, I heard tell of a guy who used to abscond with a pretty girl and go to the lake to watch submarine races in the late-morning sun. Not anymore, today it's major league stuff. At Nashville’s Overton High School on Friday two ninth graders were stabbed, one critically. The week before a white ... (click for more)

Vols Will Play West Virginia In Duke's Mayo Classic In Charlotte In 2028

Tennessee will play West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium to kick off the 2028 college football season, the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced Tuesday. The game is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. This is the second regular season matchup in Charlotte between the two squads. The teams played in front of 66,793 fans on Sept. ... (click for more)

Detroit City Bludgeons CFC 3-0 in Championship Game

In a game Chattanooga’s newest mayor called “the most Chattanooga thing ever,” their opponent turned it into a "very Detroit kind of game." Detroit City FC may have been playing on a couple of days’ rest, but one would have thought they were the team who hadn’t played in a week if one didn’t know any better. The visitors used their physicality and some aggressive fouls to whittle ... (click for more)


