Red Bank City Manager Steps Down; Commissioners Vote 3-2 To Pay Him Through End Of March To Finish Out Current Projects

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 - by John Wilson

Red Bank City Manager Tim Thornbury has resigned, citing conflicts with some commissioners.

He did not mention any commissioners by name. Commissioner Ruth Jeno said, "It wasn't me. I think Tim Thornbury is the best city manager we've ever had. The city was going great until this came up. Now some developers are balking at coming in here because of the political climate."

Mr. Thornbury said in a resignation letter on April 16 that he would agree to stay on through the end of next March to continue ongoing projects and continue as building inspector if his full salary remains in place. He would no longer be city manager.

The commission voted 3-2 to accept that proposal with Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton opposed. In favor were Commissioners Jeno, Ed LeCompte and Pete Phillips.

At the same time, the commission named finance director John Alexander as interim city manager. He had served in that role for 13 months once before. He will get additional pay for doing so.

Also, MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service) will begin looking for a new Red Bank city manager.

Vice Mayor Dalton said Mr. Alexander could keep the city going, and she said she opposed continuing the $110,000 pay for Mr. Thornbury. She said it amounted to over $10,000 a month counting insurance and other benefits.

She said MTAS may move quickly to help get a new city manager in place, then there would be double salaries to pay.

Mayor Berry said MTAS might be able to land a new city manager within about three months. She said the ongoing work is "fairly standard projects." 

However, Commissioners Jeno, Phillips and LeCompte spoke favorably, saying Mr. Thornbury has special knowledge about the important ongoing projects.

Commissioner Phillips said he doubted a new city manager could be found in three months. He said, "Sometimes you pay the piper to get the full expertise."

Commissioner Jeno said, "John (Alexander) cannot do all this (current job and city manager) by himself. I think Tim will be here most days. He will be well worth the money. We've got projects that we've been working on for months and years and I don't want them to stall out."

She added, "I'm sad that he is leaving. I wish it wasn't happening." 

Red Bank City Attorney Arnie Stulce recused himself from the discussion, citing his longtime association with Mr. Thornbury. Attorney Harry Cash was called in. He said he interpreted the Thornbury letter as "If you want to get rid of me, you've got to pay me" and that he was unhappy with his treatment.

After the discussion, Mayor Berry moved on to the next topic. Commissioner Phillips intervened, saying, "Aren't we going to have a vote? That is what you typically do after you have a motion and a second."

Mayor Berry then asked for the roll call vote.

This is the letter from Mr. Thornbury:

Dear Mayor and Commissioners:

"As you know, I have loyally and honorably served the citizens of Red Bank for 35 years, culminating in my present work as city manager. Recently I have sensed that some of you desire a new approach in the administration of the city and that a change in the city manager position would facilitate that new approach.

"As a citizen and longtime employee at the city, I respect this desire and see it as an opportunity for me to close out my career with the city in a mutually advantageous fashion and to further the greater good of the city and its citizens. I have confidence that under your guidance the administrative team that is in place will continue to move the city forward understanding that there are a number of ongoing matters that my sudden departure would affect such as the preparation of the budget, the transportation Improvement projects, the National Park Service conversion and the important day to day service that I provide as the city's building inspector.

"I have asked my attorney to prepare a short term sheet relating to my ceasing my role as city manager, but continuing to serve in important areas on an as-needed basis. I am providing that proposed agreement with this letter.

"The terms we are proposing are less than the severance pay I would receive under Section 8 of my employment agreement and should be considered in part compensation not only for my ongoing assistance to the city, but also to liquidate the obligation the city would have to me under the employment agreement."

Several citizens called in to the Zoom meeting critical of the vote to continue the Thornbury pay, while one expressed support.

Former school board member Kathy Lennon asked Mr. Thornbury, "Did you resign?" He replied, "The vote is over. I'm not answering any more questions."

Ms. Lennon said, "He resigns and then you pay him full time. I don't think that's good government, folks."

Don McKenzie termed it "a boondoggle."

Jeff Cannon, former chief operating officer for the city of Chattanooga, said it was "asinine." He said, "I was blown away by it. I'm pretty upset. It makes me very angry as a citizen. It makes zero sense." 

Cindy Herron said it was important to keep Mr. Thornbury to continue the ongoing projects.

Tim Thornbury

April 27, 2021

Jens Christensen Is New President Of Local Habitat For Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga on Tuesday announced that long-time non-profit leader Jens Christensen has been named p resident and CEO of the organization. He replaces Dave Butler who retired last month. Officials said Mr. Christensen is well-known throughout the community for his leadership at the Chattanooga Community Kitchen. He was employed by the Community ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 5, 841 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are five additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,425. There are 841 new cases, as that total reaches 876,933 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 61,243, which is an increase of 117 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,627 cases, up 8; ... (click for more)

