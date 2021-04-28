 Wednesday, April 28, 2021 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tim Kelly Picks Emily O'Donnell As Chattanooga's First Female City Attorney

Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Emily O'Donnell
Emily O'Donnell

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday named attorney and community leader Emily O’Donnell as his pick to serve as city attorney. If approved by the City Council, she would be the first woman in history to occupy the city’s top legal office.

Mayor Kelly said, “Emily is an outstanding attorney and a committed advocate for families. Throughout her career, she has been a champion for women and vulnerable communities, most recently launching an eviction prevention initiative that kept dozens of families in their homes.

As city attorney, I know she will bring the same conviction, compassion, and commitment to the job and will work tirelessly to make our city a more just and prosperous community for all of our neighbors.”

Ms. O’Donnell spent the first half of her career as an attorney for Legal Aid, providing legal services across the Chattanooga region, from assisting victims of the 2013 Patten Towers fire to litigating in General Sessions, Juvenile, Circuit, and Chancery Courts and the Tennessee Court of Appeals.

As part of her work for Legal Aid of East Tennessee, O’Donnell practiced in Hamilton, Bradley, Sequatchie, Rhea, Meigs, McMinn and Monroe counties, and was involved in a wide range of cases, including housing, domestic relations, employment and consumer issues. She moved on to private practice in 2018, litigating property, contract, probate and business disputes, eventually founding her own firm in 2019 to focus on family law.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve our community from the city attorney’s office where we will uplift families, uphold justice, and remove the barriers to opportunity that exist for too many of our neighbors,” Ms. O’Donnell said. “I look forward to serving the people of Chattanooga as their advocate, working alongside Mayor Kelly and the City Council to ensure that all voices are heard, and that residents always have someone in their corner.”


Masks Are Still Required In Court Buildings In Tennessee

The Hamilton County mask mandate will end at 11:59 p.m. today (Wednesday). However, county officials noted that the Tennessee Supreme Court Order (ADM2020-00428) filed on Feb. 12, requiring the wearing of masks in all Hamilton County buildings where legal proceedings are conducted is still in effect. Officials said, "This means if you are entering or walking throughout ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENNETT, MARK ANTHONY 3005 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BIEGER, RUSSELL 5391 WILLBANKS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BROOKS, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Your Part For The Earth - And Response

When you think of the next generations, do you think about the quality of air that they will breathe? Or what about the water that they will drink, and bathe in, what are we willing to do today better that we did not do yesterday? If these aren't thoughts of yours, please start thinking about them now. If you have not been doing your part to care for Earth, then today is the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Huge American Crisis

During just one week last month, March 15th through March 21 st , our FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System had 1,218,002 requests for clearance to sell individuals firearms. Yes, you read it right: 1.2 mm in just seven days. But to better understand America’s fears, our keen yearning for safety, and a frightening chasm between conservatives and liberals fueled ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Will Play West Virginia In Duke's Mayo Classic In Charlotte In 2028

Tennessee will play West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium to kick off the 2028 college football season, the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced Tuesday. The game is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. This is the second regular season matchup in Charlotte between the two squads. The teams played in front of 66,793 fans on Sept. ... (click for more)

Detroit City Bludgeons CFC 3-0 in Championship Game

In a game Chattanooga’s newest mayor called “the most Chattanooga thing ever,” their opponent turned it into a "very Detroit kind of game." Detroit City FC may have been playing on a couple of days’ rest, but one would have thought they were the team who hadn’t played in a week if one didn’t know any better. The visitors used their physicality and some aggressive fouls to whittle ... (click for more)


