April 29, 2021
The Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget has passed through the General Assembly. The budget totals $42.6 billion and, according to Governor Bill Lee, includes historic investments in literacy, mental ... (click for more)
The Tennessee Legislature has passed two criminal justice reform bills that were a priority of Governor Bill Lee and informed by the recommendations of the Tennessee Criminal Justice Investment ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget has passed through the General Assembly. The budget totals $42.6 billion and, according to Governor Bill Lee, includes historic investments in literacy, mental health, broadband, and safety.
“I’m proud that this budget delivers on some of our top promises to Tennesseans and invests in external organizations meeting the needs of our local communities,” ... (click for more)
The Tennessee Legislature has passed two criminal justice reform bills that were a priority of Governor Bill Lee and informed by the recommendations of the Tennessee Criminal Justice Investment Task Force .
The Alternatives to Incarceration Act expands access to safe prison alternatives, ensures reasonable pre-trial release conditions for those facing criminal charges, ... (click for more)
I have lived in the city of Red bank my entire life (minus about three years when I lived just outside of it) and I have never seen it flourish and bloom quite like it has over the last few years. We have businesses moving in, buildings being renovated, new homes being built and old homes being brought back to life.
I love this town and love its people but I do not appreciate ... (click for more)
There is a cute story about Manfred Eigen, a German biophysical chemist who won a 1967 Nobel Prize for discovering reaction times to chemicals, his brilliance eventually saving millions of people. Dr. Eigen once said, “In theory, there is no different between theory and practice. But in practice there is.” Of course, the doctor was referring to medical practice and truer words have ... (click for more)
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior quarterback Drayton Arnold is one of 13 finalists for the STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award. Thirteen FCS players – one from each conference in college football's Division I subdivision – were announced Wednesday as finalists for the national honor.
Named after the late school teacher and wife of legendary Grambling ... (click for more)
Chattanooga State’s women’s volleyball team ended their 2020-2021 season as Region VII runner-up while also receiving both player and coaching honors. Players named to the all-region team included #21 Hannah Dutton, libero and #22 Sydney Pittman, middle blocker. Both women are completing their freshman year at Chattanooga State. In addition, first-year coach Kristy Lenoir was named ... (click for more)