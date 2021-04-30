 Friday, April 30, 2021 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

TBI's Annual Crime On Campus Study Shows Decrease, But COVID Was Prime Factor

Friday, April 30, 2021

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday released its annual Crime on Campus publication, detailing the volume and nature of crime on Tennessee’s college and university campuses.

The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the state’s Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is obvious throughout the 2020 statistics, as students, staff, and faculty spent – in most cases – less time on college and university campuses.

Among the report’s findings:

Crime reported by Tennessee’s colleges and universities decreased by 33.5 percent from 2019 to 2020 and decreased overall by 40.6 percent since 2017.

Offenses categorized as “Larceny/Theft” made up 26.3 percent of all reported offenses in 2020.

The number of Burglaries increased by 11.2 percent, from 125 in 2019 to 139 in 2020.

The overall category of “Sex Offenses-Non-Consensual” decreased by 34.2 percent in 2020.

“This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrations, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and continue to create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities,” said TBI Director David Rausch.

The full report is available on TBI’s website: https://tbinewsroom.com/2020/04/29/tbi-releases-annual-crime-on-campus-publication-2/


The Changing Face Of Red Bank

I have lived in the city of Red bank my entire life (minus about three years when I lived just outside of it) and I have never seen it flourish and bloom quite like it has over the last few years. We have businesses moving in, buildings being renovated, new homes being built and old homes being brought back to life. I love this town and love its people but I do not appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Unconscionable Insult

The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, just five years removed from being chosen as the best in all of the United States, has just crashed and burned. Chamber president Christy Gillenwater, surely spurred by Board Chair and black activist Valoria Armstrong, shook the Chatttanooga business community to its core Thursday. When it was learned the “woke” movement has generated a Chamber-led ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women Set For SoCon Track And Field Championships

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's outdoor track and field team will head to Cullowhee, N.C., this weekend for the 2021 Southern Conference Championships hosted by Western Carolina. "We are very excited to race/jump this weekend," Mocs head coach Andy Meyer said. "We have several kids ranked in their respective events in the conference. "We have had a ... (click for more)

Trey Smith, Josh Palmer, Bryce Thompson, Brandon Kennedy Awaiting Draft Fate

Trey Smith , Josh Palmer , Bryce Thompson and Brandon Kennedy , former Vols, are set for the next chapter of their football careers as the three-day 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Cleveland. Round one begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Rounds two and three take place Friday with a 7 p.m. start. Rounds four through seven get underway at noon Saturday. ESPN, NFL Network ... (click for more)


