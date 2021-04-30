Georgia Has 25 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,073 New Cases
Friday, April 30, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there are 25 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,559.
There are 1,073 new cases, as that total reaches 879,854 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 61,582, which is an increase of 82 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,647 cases, up 8; 64 deaths; 251 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,230 cases, up 4; 63 deaths, up 2; 180 hospitalizations, up 3
Dade County: 1,210 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,487 cases, up 7; 80 deaths; 285 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,817 cases, up 11; 228 deaths; 751 hospitalizations, up 1