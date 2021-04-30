 Friday, April 30, 2021 78.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 25 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,073 New Cases

Friday, April 30, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there are 25 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,559.

There are 1,073 new cases, as that total reaches 879,854 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 61,582, which is an increase of 82 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,647 cases, up 8; 64 deaths; 251 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,230 cases, up 4; 63 deaths, up 2; 180 hospitalizations, up 3

Dade County: 1,210 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,487 cases, up 7; 80 deaths; 285 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 14,817 cases, up 11; 228 deaths; 751 hospitalizations, up 1


Government Will Retry Former Pilot Flying J President, 2 Co-Defendants In Fraud Case Next February


Opinion

The Changing Face Of Red Bank

I have lived in the city of Red bank my entire life (minus about three years when I lived just outside of it) and I have never seen it flourish and bloom quite like it has over the last few years. We have businesses moving in, buildings being renovated, new homes being built and old homes being brought back to life. I love this town and love its people but I do not appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Unconscionable Insult

The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, just five years removed from being chosen as the best in all of the United States, has just crashed and burned. Chamber president Christy Gillenwater, surely spurred by Board Chair and black activist Valoria Armstrong, shook the Chatttanooga business community to its core Thursday. When it was learned the “woke” movement has generated a Chamber-led ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Women Set For SoCon Track And Field Championships

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's outdoor track and field team will head to Cullowhee, N.C., this weekend for the 2021 Southern Conference Championships hosted by Western Carolina. "We are very excited to race/jump this weekend," Mocs head coach Andy Meyer said. "We have several kids ranked in their respective events in the conference. "We have had a ... (click for more)

Trey Smith, Josh Palmer, Bryce Thompson, Brandon Kennedy Awaiting Draft Fate

Trey Smith , Josh Palmer , Bryce Thompson and Brandon Kennedy , former Vols, are set for the next chapter of their football careers as the three-day 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Cleveland. Round one begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Rounds two and three take place Friday with a 7 p.m. start. Rounds four through seven get underway at noon Saturday. ESPN, NFL Network ... (click for more)


