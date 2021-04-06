 Tuesday, April 6, 2021 82.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Man Taken Into Custody For Shooting Last October

Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Arnellus Johnson
Arnellus Johnson

The suspect in an October shooting was taken into custody last week.

Police responded to a person shot report at Pierce Avenue in late October of last year, and saw the victim inside the residence. He had a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, and went to Erlanger for more treatment. An hour later, police spoke to the victim and got his side of the story.

The victim said he was sleeping in his bedroom when he heard his dogs barking outside. He said he went to the front door and saw two men standing on the porch, and that when he opened the door one of them said “yeah yeah yeah” and entered the residence.

He said the man showed a firearm with a green laser attached. The victim said he pushed the man, who dropped his firearm and phone inside the living room. The man then picked up his firearm and began shooting at the victim, who was struck in the shoulder. The two men then fled the scene.

Police recovered the cellphone dropped by one of the suspects, and police saw a picture of Arnellus Johnson, 21, on the screen’s background. The victim later identified Johnson as the man who shot him when shown a photo lineup of six men.

 


Breaking News

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in. * * * Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More Virus Death, 35 New Cases; Tennessee Has 38 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 35 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 42,840. There has been one more death from the virus, a white female, aged 81 or older for a total of 480 in the county. There are 74 patients hospitalized and 18 in Intensive Care Units. Six others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 31 are county residents. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vol LB Kayos A Cat

My pal Steve Spurrier had a very simple and quite explicit rule for his team through the years he was a very successful football coach. “If you ever hit a girl, regardless of any circumstance, don’t even bother coming by my office. Pack up your things and get out of this state. I’ll handle all the paper work, inform the university you are no longer fit to be a student, and I will ... (click for more)

Sports

Game Time Set For UTC Semifinal vs Furman

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team will travel Saturday, April 10 to Greenville, S.C., to take on Furman in the semifinal round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The match is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Stone Stadium. The Mocs finished 6-2-1 against the league for its best finish in program history in third place. Furman went 6-0-2 against ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Third In SoCon Play

- The Chattanooga women’s soccer team finished third in the Southern Conference, its best-ever in program history, with a 6-2-1 league mark and earned a spot in the upcoming Southern Conference Championship. The tournament seeding came down to the last day with first and third still in doubt. Samford, who started the day tied with Furman, scored a 2-0 shutout at UNCG to wrap ... (click for more)


