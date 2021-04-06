Man Taken Into Custody For Shooting Last October

The suspect in an October shooting was taken into custody last week.

Police responded to a person shot report at Pierce Avenue in late October of last year, and saw the victim inside the residence. He had a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, and went to Erlanger for more treatment. An hour later, police spoke to the victim and got his side of the story.

The victim said he was sleeping in his bedroom when he heard his dogs barking outside. He said he went to the front door and saw two men standing on the porch, and that when he opened the door one of them said “yeah yeah yeah” and entered the residence.

He said the man showed a firearm with a green laser attached. The victim said he pushed the man, who dropped his firearm and phone inside the living room. The man then picked up his firearm and began shooting at the victim, who was struck in the shoulder. The two men then fled the scene.

Police recovered the cellphone dropped by one of the suspects, and police saw a picture of Arnellus Johnson, 21, on the screen’s background. The victim later identified Johnson as the man who shot him when shown a photo lineup of six men.

