Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:



No Bills:

1 CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 04/21/2021

1 MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 04/21/2021

1 SIMS, MARKIOUS TAVON POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO 04/21/2021

1 SMITH, COBEY L VEHICULAR ASSAULT 04/21/2021

1 TONEY, PRENTICE LEBRON CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AGG, BURGLARY 04/21/2021

1 WOMACK, JEREMY BRETT POSSESSION OF METH 04/21/2021

1 WOMACK, JEREMY BRETT SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 04/21/2021

True Bills:

311380 1 ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/21/2021

311380 2 ADAMS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION 04/21/2021

311381 1 BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/21/2021

311382 1 BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 04/21/2021

311382 2 BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 04/21/2021

311382 3 BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/21/2021

311383 1 BROUILLARD, MARK ALFRED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/21/2021

311384 1 BRYANT JR, MEL MAURICE VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 04/21/2021

311385 1 CAMPBELL, BRUCE EDWARD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/21/2021

311385 2 CAMPBELL, BRUCE EDWARD ADULTERATION OF FOOD OR LIQUIDS 04/21/2021

311386 1 CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 04/21/2021

311386 2 CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE 04/21/2021

311387 1 CRANFIELD, KELVIN LEE VANDALISM 04/21/2021

311388 1 FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/21/2021

311389 1 HARRIS, SABLE KIMBERLY DISORDERLY CONDUCT 04/21/2021

311389 2 HARRIS, SABLE KIMBERLY SPEEDING 04/21/2021

311389 3 HARRIS, SABLE KIMBERLY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/21/2021

311390 1 HENDERSON, CYNTHIA MARIA VIOLATION OF LIGHT LAW 04/21/2021

311390 2 HENDERSON, CYNTHIA MARIA DRIVER'S TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 04/21/2021

311390 3 HENDERSON, CYNTHIA MARIA DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/21/2021



311391 1 HOPPER, JARMIN JAY DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 04/21/2021

311391 2 HOPPER, JARMIN JAY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/21/2021

311392 1 JOHNSON, JACK WESLEY OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY 04/21/2021

311392 2 JOHNSON, JACK WESLEY VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW 04/21/2021

311392 3 JOHNSON, JACK WESLEY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/21/2021

311393 1 MATTHEWS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/21/2021

311394 1 PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/21/2021

311395 1 MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/21/2021

311396 1 PARKER, ANDI CONDRA CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 04/21/2021

311396 2 PARKER, ANDI CONDRA CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION 04/21/2021

311396 3 PARKER, ANDI CONDRA POSSESSION OF HEROIN 04/21/2021

311396 4 PARKER, ANDI CONDRA POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/21/2021

311397 1 PEREZ-PEREZ, ROBER UBALDO AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE 04/21/2021

311398 1 RAGLAND, THOMAS JR FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 04/21/2021

311398 2 RAGLAND, THOMAS JR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/21/2021

311399 1 RECTOR JR, BARRY LYNN ASSAULT 04/21/2021

311399 2 RECTOR JR, BARRY LYNN DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 04/21/2021

311399 3 RECTOR JR, BARRY LYNN RESISTING ARREST 04/21/2021

311399 4 RECTOR JR, BARRY LYNN POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION 04/21/2021

311400 1 ROBINSON, EDDIE DURRELL DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 04/21/2021

311400 2 ROBINSON, EDDIE DURRELL POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CONVICITION 04/21/2021

311400 3 ROBINSON, EDDIE DURRELL POSSESSION OF AMPHETAMINE 04/21/2021



311401 1 RODDY, VINCE EDWARD RECKLESS DRIVING 04/21/2021

311401 2 RODDY, VINCE EDWARD SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION 04/21/2021

311401 3 RODDY, VINCE EDWARD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/21/2021

311402 1 SIMS, MARKIOUS TAVON FIRST DEGREE MURDER 04/21/2021

311402 2 SIMS, MARKIOUS TAVON POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH VIOLENT FELONY CONVICTION 04/21/2021

311403 1 SMITH, COBEY L RECKLESS DRIVING 04/21/2021

311403 2 SMITH, COBEY L RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 04/21/2021

311403 3 SMITH, COBEY L EVADING ARREST 04/21/2021

311404 1 SMITH, TIMOTHY ANDREW AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/21/2021

311404 2 SMITH, TIMOTHY ANDREW INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALL 04/21/2021

311405 1 SUTTON, BRUCE WAYNE BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 04/21/2021

311405 2 SUTTON, BRUCE WAYNE THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/21/2021

311406 1 TONEY, PRENTICE LEBRON THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/21/2021

311407 1 WALKER, BRENDA JANE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/21/2021

311408 1 WALKER, DUSTIN TRAVONNE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/21/2021

311409 1 WALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/21/2021

311410 1 WALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/21/2021