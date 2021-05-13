 Thursday, May 13, 2021 71.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

TDOT Contractor To Repair Damaged Concrete Slabs On I-75 North Between Mile Markers 2 And 3 In Chattanooga

Thursday, May 13, 2021

As part of the I-75/I-24 design-build interchange modification project in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews must repair damaged concrete slabs at several sites on I-75 within the project limits. These repairs will take place over several weekends until the contractor completes them.

The section to be repaired this weekend is on I-75 North between mile marker 2 and mile marker 3.

The repairs will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, and end by or before 6 a.m. on Monday. The two right lanes will be closed during the work. The two left lanes will remain open.

Additionally, the loop ramp from southbound U.S. 41/Ringgold Road to I-75 North will be closed during this work. Traffic can use the on-ramp from northbound U.S. 41/Ringgold Road to access I-75 North while the loop ramp is closed.

During this work, the contractor will remove damaged concrete slabs and re-pour them with new concrete, which will require several hours to develop enough strength to carry traffic. As soon as the concrete cures enough to pass strength tests, the contractor will reopen all lanes t o traffic.

This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $132.6 million I-75/I-24 interchange modification design-build project slated for completion in late summer 2021. To get more information on the I-75/I-24 interchange modification project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website athttps://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24.html.


Police Blotter: Sneaky Driver With Bedazzled License Plate Still On The Loose; Stolen Vehicle Ended Up 3 Houses Down

Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 31 More Cases; Tennessee Has 9 More Deaths

Georgia Has 17 More Coronavirus Deaths And 860 New Cases


Police Blotter: Sneaky Driver With Bedazzled License Plate Still On The Loose; Stolen Vehicle Ended Up 3 Houses Down

An anonymous caller from N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police someone in a dark gray or black Audi wanted him to get in the vehicle. Police observed the dark gray Audi Q7 with a temporary tag and a bedazzled plate cover. This vehicle has evaded police multiple times and they know who is suspected to be the driver. However, police were unable to identify who was driving the vehicle ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No More COVID Deaths, 31 More Cases; Tennessee Has 9 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 31 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,708. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,705, which is 98 percent, and there are 507 active cases. There are 46 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

We’re asking nicely, because we think the use of the term has been mostly well-intentioned. But let’s start with some numbers: a mere 3 percent of Americans of Latin-American descent use “Latinx” to describe themselves. This is based on a 2020 Pew Research poll of about 3,000 American Latinos. Those who want for “Latinx” to become the default say it’s preferable because it’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Earn Life's "Free Lunches"

The worst debacle in our nation’s history, it is beginning to be proven, was when the United States was quarantined during the COVID-19 epidemic. Our economy – from employment to production – was stymied. Our next generation responded with virtually no education for an entire year and a surging teen suicide epidemic and the biggest profits that were made in the second half of 2020 ... (click for more)

Sports

Villalobos And Carrera-Garcia Lead Red Wolves To 1-0 Start

USL League One announced on Monday the Team of the Week Presented by Cleer Audio for Week 5 of the 2021 regular season, with two of Chattanooga's players named to the 11 after the Red Wolves handed 2019 Champions North Texas SC their first home lose in nearly two years. José Carrera García, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: It was an all-action display from the Chattanooga midfielder ... (click for more)

UTC's Weissenbach Earns First Team All-SoCon Softball Nod

After leading the team in multiple offensive categories, Chattanooga Mocs softball graduate outfielder Hayleigh Weissenbach has been named an All-Southern Conference First Team selection, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon. In addition to Weissenbach, junior infielder Emily Coltharp was named to the All-Southern Conference Second Team while freshman infielder ... (click for more)


