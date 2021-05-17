Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, May 17, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

NOOGA Splash To Open Inflatable Aqua Park At Chester Frost Park May 22

Dayton Boulevard Driver's License Office To Be Closed Until May 25 Due To Covid Outbreak


NOOGA Splash To Open Inflatable Aqua Park At Chester Frost Park May 22

NOOGA Splash, a floating playground and obstacle course on Chickamauga Lake at Chester Frost Park, announced today that their 2021 season will start this Saturday. The floating attraction will mark the start of its second season with a grand opening event on Saturday and Sunday. “NOOGA Splash is one of the most unique outdoor experiences in the greater Hamilton County region,” ... (click for more)

The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter - And Response

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mike Served Us Well

About five years ago a goofy bunch of Nashville bureaucrats were threatening Orange Grove, Chattanooga’s gem for the intellectually and physically challenged adults. In my columns I blistered the bums, letting them know in no uncertain terms the real leaders of our community weren’t about to let that happen. Yet I was so worried about it I went “undercover,” privately talking to ... (click for more)

España Paces Furious Comeback As Red Wolves Tie New England

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the New England Revolution II on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. New England opened the scoring to take the lead just before the break. Justin Rennicks got the final Revs II touch on the ball, and it deflected off Chattanooga defender Jason Ramos before trickling in. Revolution Academy product Noel Buck ... (click for more)

McCallie Grad Hakim McMorris Finishes Third In PAC 12 Decathlon

Former McCallie track and field standout, Hakim McMorris finished third at the PAC 12 Track & Field Championships this past weekend. Competing at Loker Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern California this past weekend, McMorris had an impressive showing. The 6’4”, 190 pound Cal-Berkeley sophomore won the 100, 400, 110 high hurdles, high jump and long jump during ... (click for more)


