May 17, 2021
McCallie School announced Monday that for the 2021-22 school year all age-eligible students and faculty/staff will be required to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
In making the announcement, ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,804.
There are 339 new cases, as that total reaches 890,581 ... (click for more)
There are 339 new cases, as that total reaches 890,581 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 62,680, which is an increase of 14 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,765 cases, up 4; 64 ... (click for more)
Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs.
I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another.
Chairman Carter and I talked many ... (click for more)
About five years ago a goofy bunch of Nashville bureaucrats were threatening Orange Grove, Chattanooga’s gem for the intellectually and physically challenged adults. In my columns I blistered the bums, letting them know in no uncertain terms the real leaders of our community weren’t about to let that happen. Yet I was so worried about it I went “undercover,” privately talking to ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with the New England Revolution II on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.
New England opened the scoring to take the lead just before the break. Justin Rennicks got the final Revs II touch on the ball, and it deflected off Chattanooga defender Jason Ramos before trickling in.
Revolution Academy product Noel Buck ... (click for more)
Former McCallie track and field standout, Hakim McMorris finished third at the PAC 12 Track & Field Championships this past weekend. Competing at Loker Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern California this past weekend, McMorris had an impressive showing. The 6’4”, 190 pound Cal-Berkeley sophomore won the 100, 400, 110 high hurdles, high jump and long jump during ... (click for more)