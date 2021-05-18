Speakers Tell City Council It Is Time To Reopen YFD Centers; Councilman Coonrod Said 6 Summer Camps "Is Not Enough"

A group of speakers told members of the City Council on Tuesday night it is time to reopen the Youth and Family Development (YFD) Centers.

The line of speakers was apparently triggered by a city announcement that summer camp would be held at six centers.

Brent Goldberg, chief of staff to Mayor Tim Kelly, said next Tuesday he would lay out a plan for opening all the centers.

David Crutcher, who had a long career in city recreation, said, "It makes no sense that these centers have been closed as long as they have. There was a safe way to do this. These kids need these centers open."

Several parents said with the centers closed that kids are more prone to get in trouble, including hanging out at Coolidge Park, where two people were shot.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod agreed, saying, "It's not enough to open up a few summer camps. We can operate the centers and do it safely."

She added, "Will it solve all our problems? No, it will not." But she said it is a needed measure along with more parental involvement.

As summer approaches, we are working hard to open YFD centers across the city and are preparing for our summer camps. We plan to share our specific reopening plans with the City Council on May 25th & are excited to begin filling open positions. Watch for more updates! The city notice said:

