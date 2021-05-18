 Tuesday, May 18, 2021 76.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Speakers Tell City Council It Is Time To Reopen YFD Centers; Councilman Coonrod Said 6 Summer Camps "Is Not Enough"

Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A group of speakers told members of the City Council on Tuesday night it is time to reopen the Youth and Family Development (YFD) Centers.
 
The line of speakers was apparently triggered by a city announcement that summer camp would be held at six centers.
 
Brent Goldberg, chief of staff to Mayor Tim Kelly, said next Tuesday he would lay out a plan for opening all the centers.
 
David Crutcher, who had a long career in city recreation, said, "It makes no sense that these centers have been closed as long as they have.
There was a safe way to do this. These kids need these centers open."
 
Several parents said with the centers closed that kids are more prone to get in trouble, including hanging out at Coolidge Park, where two people were shot.
 
Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod agreed, saying, "It's not enough to open up a few summer camps. We can operate the centers and do it safely."
 
She added, "Will it solve all our problems? No, it will not." But she said it is a needed measure along with more parental involvement.
 
The city notice said:
 
As we work to open up our city and hire staff, we are thrilled to announce that we are now able to hold summer camps this year at Avondale, Brainerd, Carver, Hixson, JA Patten, and South Chattanooga Chattanooga Youth & Family centers! We will have more to announce on May 25. We are hiring TODAY for YFD Kids Camp Counselors and YFD Sports Temps:
Watch this space for job openings: http://cha.city/jobopenings

As summer approaches, we are working hard to open YFD centers across the city and are preparing for our summer camps. We plan to share our specific reopening plans with the City Council on May 25th & are excited to begin filling open positions. Watch for more updates!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Terrence Lewis Charged In Nov. 6, 2020, Shooting That Left 1 Man Dead, Another Injured; He Earlier Was Charged With 2 Other Killings

CBL Says 1st Quarter Sales Up Significantly; Top Brass Get Bonuses

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 31 More Cases; Tennessee Has 12 More Deaths


Chattanooga Police homicide investigators have charged Terrence Lewis with criminal homicide for a Nov. 6, 2020, shooting at 4700 Rocky River Road that left one man dead and another injured.

CBL & Associates officials said sales were strong in the first quarter, and top officials will be getting bonuses. They include $953,000 for CEO Stephen Lebovitz, $414,000 for board executive ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 31 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 44,845. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county.



Terrence Lewis Charged In Nov. 6, 2020, Shooting That Left 1 Man Dead, Another Injured; He Earlier Was Charged With 2 Other Killings

Terrence Lewis Charged In Nov. 6, 2020, Shooting That Left 1 Man Dead, Another Injured; He Earlier Was Charged With 2 Other Killings

Chattanooga Police homicide investigators have charged Terrence Lewis with criminal homicide for a Nov. 6, 2020, shooting at 4700 Rocky River Road that left one man dead and another injured. Lewis earlier was charged in two other murders. He is currently in custody on those charges. The latest incident happened on a Thursday morning at a house at Lake Hills off Highway 158.

CBL Says 1st Quarter Sales Up Significantly; Top Brass Get Bonuses

CBL Says 1st Quarter Sales Up Significantly; Top Brass Get Bonuses

CBL & Associates officials said sales were strong in the first quarter, and top officials will be getting bonuses. They include $953,000 for CEO Stephen Lebovitz, $414,000 for board executive Charles Lebovitz, $313,000 each for president Michael Lebovitz and chief financial officer Farzana Khaleel and $201,000 for chief legal officer Jeffery Curry. The bonuses were approved

The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter - And Response (3)

The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter - And Response (3)

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many

Roy Exum: Why I Adore ‘Country’

Roy Exum: Why I Adore 'Country'

A long time ago, maybe 40 years or more, I would hit the road early Monday afternoon, drive hard to some town in Georgia and Alabama, and speak to the Quarterback Club in Athens, Gainesville, Muscle Shoals, or Decatur. It was easier than picking low-hanging fruit. Tell three good jokes, recite a poem, and share some inside SEC stuff and you were golden. They would pay a grand to

Lookouts' Hunter Greene Named Double-A Player Of The Week

Lookouts' Hunter Greene Named Double-A Player Of The Week

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Hunter Greene has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (5/10 – 5/16). Over his two starts last week Greene was lights out, compiling two wins and striking out 17 batters in 11 innings. Greene's 17 strikeouts were tied for the second-most in Minor League Baseball over that span. In his start

UTC Student-Athletes Tie School Record With 14 Programs Posting 3.0 GPAs

UTC Student-Athletes Tie School Record With 14 Programs Posting 3.0 GPAs

Student-athletes at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga continue to impress with another strong semester in the classroom. Final grades have been tallied for the 2021 spring semester, and UTC finished the term with a 3.304 overall student-athlete grade-point-average. The Mocs tied a school record with 14 programs posting a 3.0 team GPA for the third semester in a row.


