CARTA Still Offering Free Bus Rides - For Now

CARTA is still offering free bus rides that went into effect when there were few bus riders during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said no decision has been made yet on when - or if - the fares will go back on.

Lisa Maragnano, executive director, said Nashville and Memphis have put bus fares back in place on transit lines.

She noted that during his campaign for mayor, Tim Kelly put out the idea of free bus service in Chattanooga. She said the new mayor in recent days "has been busy" and they have not been in contact on the issue.

Ms. Maragnano said typically when fares go back on there is a drop of around five percent in ridership.

Officials in the mayor's office said they are still looking at the idea of free bus service, but the focus is now on the overall city budget. The continuation of free service "is part of the conversation," it was stated.



Ellis Smith, spokesman for Mayor Kelly, said, "Transportation remains one of the biggest hurdles our most vulnerable citizens face when it comes to accessing workforce training, childcare and employment opportunities, and we are committed to working to find a solution that helps more residents enter the middle class and participate in the labor force."

Transit ridership this month was at 83,520. That compares to 58,867 last April just after the virus arrived.

CARTA had reduced bus service for over a year, and just returned to full service on May 9.

Ms Maragnano said, "People are coming out and getting more confident in riding. The ridership numbers are trending upwards."