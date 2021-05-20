 Thursday, May 20, 2021 74.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


CARTA Still Offering Free Bus Rides - For Now

Thursday, May 20, 2021
CARTA is still offering free bus rides that went into effect when there were few bus riders during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Officials said no decision has been made yet on when - or if - the fares will go back on.
 
Lisa Maragnano, executive director, said Nashville and Memphis have put bus fares back in place on transit lines.
 
She noted that during his campaign for mayor, Tim Kelly put out the idea of free bus service in Chattanooga. She said the new mayor in recent days "has been busy" and they have not been in contact on the issue.
 
Ms. Maragnano said typically when fares go back on there is a drop of around five percent in ridership.
 
Officials in the mayor's office said they are still looking at the idea of free bus service, but the focus is now on the overall city budget. The continuation of free service "is part of the conversation," it was stated.
 
Ellis Smith, spokesman for Mayor Kelly, said, "Transportation remains one of the biggest hurdles our most vulnerable citizens face when it comes to accessing workforce training, childcare and employment opportunities, and we are committed to working to find a solution that helps more residents enter the middle class and participate in the labor force."
 
Transit ridership this month was at 83,520. That compares to 58,867 last April just after the virus arrived.
 
CARTA had reduced bus service for over a year, and just returned to full service on May 9.
 
Ms Maragnano said, "People are coming out and getting more confident in riding. The ridership numbers are trending upwards."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


May 20, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 20, 2021

Beer License Revoked For The Night Owl Bar Where Multiple People Have Been Shot

May 20, 2021

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 7-13


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER 5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF ... (click for more)

Hearings for three violations in front of the Chattanooga Beer Board for the same business took place on Thursday, ending in the revocation of the beer license for J.T. McDaniel's Night Owl bar. ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 7-13: 05-07-21 Sutton, Lisa Michele, 58, of 2509 Mahala Lane, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting. 05-08-21 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALI, HUNTER ALEXANDER 5245 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU --- ANDERSON, KHALID JAMAAL 4322 ALYSHEBA DR FAIRBURN, 30213 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ... (click for more)

Beer License Revoked For The Night Owl Bar Where Multiple People Have Been Shot

Hearings for three violations in front of the Chattanooga Beer Board for the same business took place on Thursday, ending in the revocation of the beer license for J.T. McDaniel's Night Owl bar. Mr. McDaniel, the owner of the clubs and the strip center where they are located, represented both The Night Owl and A Gentleman Club, 830 Dodson Ave. The two have separate beer licenses, ... (click for more)

Opinion

No Need To Mandate Or Require The Vaccine - And Response

I'm very excited as the latest CDC guidance has sunk into my brain over the past few days. The CDC has played it very safe throughout COVID - of course they have to err on the side of caution because different people have different risk factors, age, health, etc. Anyway, now we have the recent guidance from the CDC that people with the vaccine can go maskless when out and about. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: From Welcome To Scorn

In the fall of 1968, a gaggle of high school basketball coaches had crowded into Jim Phifer’s house in Brainerd on a Saturday night, this just prior to the start of the season. They were swapping wonderful stories and among the uproarious laughter I found myself sitting on the sofa with Howard High coach Henry Bowles, We were drinking a few beers together – sure, I was underage ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' CHI Memorial Stadium Will Be Open For Full-Capacity

CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST. As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will ... (click for more)

Lee Golfers Finish Eighth At NCAA National Championship

The No. 8 Lee men's golf team will continue its magical season after finishing eighth in the NCAA Division II National Championship Stroke Play Tournament. The Flames shot a 321 in round three for a 54-hole score of 939 to earn the eighth and final spot in the Match Play Tournament. Lee will square off with the University of Indy. The Greyhounds (894) won by 19 strokes over ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors