May 28, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The new splash pad being built at 1509 Tombras Ave. in East Ridge is being paid for with help from a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant. At the Thursday night city council meeting, Mayor Brian ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARTHUR, MATTHEW A
478 BOHANNONS RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)
The new splash pad being built at 1509 Tombras Ave. in East Ridge is being paid for with help from a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant. At the Thursday night city council meeting, Mayor Brian Williams was given the authority to accept the limitations that come with the LPRF grant and to make sure that it meets the use requirements for the grant.
The council also passed ... (click for more)
My own family and friends come from many walks of life, many nationalities, ethnic and racial backgrounds. We're all interconnected one way or the other, whether we like it or not. Whether we know it or not.
My family and friends might be Iraj (pronounced long e-raj) from Iran or Kali from India. They might come from some South American country or Asia (Vietnam).
... (click for more)
It was with a full dose of delight on Wednesday when I learned a bereaved Joan Carter had agreed to serve in an interim role on the Tennessee Legislature in place of her popular husband, Mike Carter. What a sterling tribute to Mike, who died on May 15, with cancer, and what a most deserved honor to Joan after a lifetime of support for a great civil servant! I can’t think of a greater ... (click for more)
No. 4 Tennessee dropped its SEC Tournament opener to Alabama, 3-2, in extra innings on Wednesday afternoon at the Hoover Met.
Jake Rucker , Luc Lipcius and Connor Pavolony finished with two hits apiece as the Vols out-hit the Tide, 10-6 for the game. Pavolony and Liam Spence drove in UT's two runs on the day with RBI singles in the seventh inning with the Vols trailing 2-0. ... (click for more)
This week, Major League Baseball umpire Joe West set a standard that no other umpire has ever achieved. He officiated his 5,376th game, breaking the all-time record set by the legendary Bill Klem. Unlike players, that's the only record that umpires can set. In West's case, longevity doesn't necessarily mean perfection.
Oh, he has been about as good as any umpire who ever worked ... (click for more)