May 6, 2021
Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 23-29:
04-23-21
Groves, Tabitha Ann, 38, of 5700 Saint Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of DUI/Any Combination of ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARNSDORF, THOMAS LEE
2900 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073306
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT ... (click for more)
04-23-21
Groves, Tabitha Ann, 38, of 5700 Saint Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of DUI/Any Combination of Alcohol/Drugs/Toxic Vapor, and Improper Left or Right Turn.
Scholtz, Brandon Lee, 24, of 1 Morgan Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charge of Probation Violation.
04-25-21
... (click for more)
It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career.
During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled.
During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family.
I ... (click for more)
It was after 9 ‘clock the other night when I finished my story for the next day. I was sitting content on the upstairs porch, the day now quiet, when I happened across the perfect story. In a lengthy piece entitled “Living Without Regrets,” Barbara Danza of the Epoch Times interviewed pediatrician Dr. Harley Rotbart about his unique calling. He’s authored several books, “No Regrets ... (click for more)
Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Minor-league baseball is back in Chattanooga.
We all know that the entire Southern League season was wiped out a year ago by the Covid 19 pandemic and it had been some 617 days since the Chattanooga Lookouts had last played.
Tuesday’s season opener was wiped out by excessive rain, but what the heck was one more day to wait after such a long break.
... (click for more)
Several Tennessee football alums convened a reunion around the Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium last month.
Coach Josh Heupel, who took over the beleaguered program in January, mentioned their presence afterward, singling out one former player in particular: linebacker Al Wilson.
“It’s a big year for him, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame,” ... (click for more)