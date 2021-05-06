 Friday, May 7, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Man, 25, Shot On Wheeler Avenue On Thursday Afternoon

Thursday, May 6, 2021

A man, 25, was shot Thursday afternoon on Wheeler Avenue.

At approximately 12:35 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Wheeler Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
The victim said he was outside in the 1200 block of Wheeler Ave when he heard gunshots and ran.
He later realized he had been shot. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

